0 Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison to play SunTrust Park

When is the "Final Tour" not the final tour? When it involves a rock band.

Mötley Crüe has announced, five years after "The Final Tour," that it is going back on the road.

They'll be joined by Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The tour is scheduled to play some of the country's largest stadiums with an Atlanta visit slated for Sunday, Aug. 9, at SunTrust Park.

According to Rolling Stone, this is the first time Mötley Crüe has performed since its "Final Tour" that concluded in 2015.

Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone in 2014 that the band signed a "cessation of touring agreement" and "legally, we can't play again." He told Rolling Stone then that there was a loophole, however:

"The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you're talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we're ending it."

Following the huge success of its Netflix biopic "The Dirt," Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience. In a release announcing the tour, Live Nation noted that the 18-44 demographic now represents 64% of the band's fan base and that most of the new fans have never seen any of the band's legendary live shows.

Mötley Crüe is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of its platinum album, "Dr. Feelgood."

Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. But don't think the induction means the guys are slowing down. Def Leppard continues to be one of the most popular bands on the planet, recently concluding a worldwide tour while amassing 2.5 billion streams since releasing its music digitally last year.



Poison's original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett will take the stage on this tour. The band's debut album, "Look What the Cat Dragged In," was released 33 years ago.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13 at LiveNation.com.

