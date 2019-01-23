Dave Matthews Band will return to Atlanta in 2019

The Dave Matthews Band will hit the road for a nearly five-month North American jaunt.
The band will launch its annual outing April 30 in Pensacola before wrapping in September in Asbury Park, N.J.
Among their busy itinerary is a July 23 date at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (formerly Verizon Amphitheatre) in Alpharetta.
Fans will have a few options to purchase tickets. Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will have access to a pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.
On Feb. 19 at 10 a.m., Citi card holders can join a pre-sale until 10 p.m. Feb. 21 through Citi’s Private Pass program (www.citiprivatepass.com).
And then tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 via ww.livenation.com.
Every ticket purchase can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from the band’s 2018 tour. Visit http://redeem.davematthewsband.com for more information.
Follow the AJC Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.
See more Things to Do around Atlanta
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - 2019 TOUR DATES
4/30 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center
5/01 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena
5/04 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
5/07 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
5/11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
5/14 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Center
5/15 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5/17 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5/18 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
6/14 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
6/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
6/19 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
6/21 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
6/22 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre
6/28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
6/29 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/02 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
7/03 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/05 Elkhorn, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7/06 Elkhorn, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7/09 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center
7/10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
7/12 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/17 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
7/19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
7/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
7/23 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/24 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/26 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
7/27 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
8/23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
8/24 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
8/27 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
8/30 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
8/31 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
9/01 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
9/04 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
9/06 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
9/07 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
9/13 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
9/22 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}