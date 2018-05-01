Construction nearly complete on new roller coaster at Six Flags

There's a new roller coaster coming to Six Flags Over Georgia.
Track installation is now complete on the all-new Twisted Cyclone roller coaster. Crews placed the final pieces of the 2,600 foot long track last week.
Twisted Cyclone will offer guests a classic wooden structure combined with a modern, steel track.The ride features a steep 75-degree initial drop from nearly 100 feet into a reverse cobra roll sending riders perpendicular to the ground, three upside down inversions along the 2,400 feet of track and the feeling of weightlessness through a 360-degree zero gravity roll. The ride reaches speeds of 50 miles per hour.
Twisted Cyclone is set to open in late May, around Memorial Day weekend, at Six Flags. Guests will ride in custom coaster trains modeled after a classic 1960s sports convertible.
“Our guests are going to be blown away by the unbelievable features of this coaster," said Park President Dale Kaetzel when the ride was announced.
The ride replaces the Georgia Cyclone which closed in July.
