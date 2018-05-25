  • Cloudland Canyon State Park features unique history, activities

    Updated:

    RISING FAWN, Ga. - Just a two-hour drive outside of Atlanta sits Cloudland Canyon State Park. Located on the western edge of Lookout Mountain, Cloudland Canyon is quite a site, with 3,500 acres of trees, trails and wildlife.

    What is now the park was at one point a shallow sea. As the climate became more dry, that shallow sea began to recede, and the water carved out an exquisite lush and green landscape. It’s quite similar to the natural process that formed the Grand Canyon.

    The park is home to two main waterfalls. Visitors frequent the park to hike the waterfall trail, which is 600 stairs and about 1,000 feet of elevation change. Photographers who come to visit the site spend hours snapping pictures of the gorgeous falls.

    Cloudland Canyon is one of the largest state parks in Georgia, and is definitely worth the trek to witness the miraculous and alluring spot.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudland Canyon State Park features unique history, activities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Candler Park Music + Food Festival announces schedule

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zoo Atlanta filled with new babies

  • Headline Goes Here

    ABC star helps open Great Wolf Lodge resort, water park in Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    New roller coaster opens at Six Flags