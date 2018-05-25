Cloudland Canyon State Park features unique history, activities

RISING FAWN, Ga. - Just a two-hour drive outside of Atlanta sits Cloudland Canyon State Park. Located on the western edge of Lookout Mountain, Cloudland Canyon is quite a site, with 3,500 acres of trees, trails and wildlife.
What is now the park was at one point a shallow sea. As the climate became more dry, that shallow sea began to recede, and the water carved out an exquisite lush and green landscape. It’s quite similar to the natural process that formed the Grand Canyon.
The park is home to two main waterfalls. Visitors frequent the park to hike the waterfall trail, which is 600 stairs and about 1,000 feet of elevation change. Photographers who come to visit the site spend hours snapping pictures of the gorgeous falls.
Cloudland Canyon is one of the largest state parks in Georgia, and is definitely worth the trek to witness the miraculous and alluring spot.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}