0 City Winery serves as Atlanta's only urban winery, music venue, restaurant and bar

City Winery Atlanta, located in Ponce City Market, is a space unlike any other in Atlanta.

It serves as the city's only urban winery, and features house-made wines that are part of an impressive selection of more than 315 wines.

In addition, the spot features an intimate music venue, restaurant, bar, and private event space.

Access Atlanta got a behind-the-scenes tour of the winery with head winemaker Travis Green.

"We're very lucky here at City Winery. We take a little bit of a different approach to how we serve the wines. About 80 percent of our production goes to kegs." Green explained.

"Generally, when a barrel is ready to drink, we can move it right into a keg, and then have it on tap within the hour," he says.

For the other 20 percent, the wine is bottled and for sale in their retail shop, or by the glass on their bottle list.

And if you're looking to personalize a bottle with a cool label, they've got you covered.

The winery does enhanced tours on the weekend, allowing for an up-close and personal view of how the winemaking goes down.

Jim Etheridge, the Marketing Director explained "We have a variety of different experiences to choose from. if you want to come in and just have some great food, you can sit at our upstairs restaurant. We also have live music, about 34 shows a month here."

The venue holds a little over 300 people, allowing for quite an intimate music experience.

To find out more about City Winery, and to check out their concerts and events, head to citywinery.com/atlanta/.

