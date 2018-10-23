0 Christmas tradition returns to The Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A holiday tradition that goes back more than 120 years, Christmas at Biltmore enchants those who visit Biltmore during its annual holiday celebration set for Nov. 3, 2018, through Jan. 6, 2019.

Every year, Biltmore transforms into an unforgettable yuletide vacation destination. Biltmore’s design team will weave this year’s theme – “The Art of Christmas” – throughout every element created for the season, taking inspiration from both individual pieces of artwork in the house as well as places that George Vanderbilt traveled to collect artwork. Inside the 250-room Biltmore House, a towering 35-foot-tall Fraser Fir tree laden with ornaments and wrapped packages tucked into its branches serves as the seasonal centerpiece.

Guests may enjoy the entire estate as part of admission. More than 100 Christmas trees—each hand-decorated and styled— will grace the house and estate combined. The Conservatory anchoring the Walled Garden is filled with poinsettias and offers a daily complimentary seminar that provides tips for guests’ own holiday décor. At Antler Hill Village & Winery, guests may enjoy free tastings of Biltmore wines. Biltmore Winery will be decorated with 7,000 globe-shaped ornaments hanging from the ceiling—giving guests the feeling of being inside a bottle of sparkling wine.

Weekends in Antler Hill Village will feature carolers sharing Christmas favorites and Santa making appearances at the bandstand to hear wish lists from guests of all ages. A constellation of holiday lights illuminates trees, buildings and paths in Antler Hill Village, making it a must-see.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings — Nov. 3, 2018 through Jan. 5, 2019

Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight, changing the daytime visit’s mood and experience. By reservation only, Candlelight Christmas Evenings in Biltmore House allow guests to step back in time with an experience more like Vanderbilt’s guests had during their first Christmas Eve spent in Biltmore House in 1895. Musicians stationed throughout the house such as choirs and instrumental duos perform seasonal favorites. Setting the unique scene is a 55-foot Norway spruce sparkling in the center of the front lawn and surrounded by 35 illuminated evergreens. Luminaries line the walkway to the house.

Christmas at Biltmore 2018 Event Details

Christmas at Biltmore features the following holiday activities and events:

Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, daily: Christmas at Biltmore daytime experience

Nov. 3 through Jan. 5, daily: Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime experience

Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, daily , 5:30 p.m.-midnight : Illumination of Antler Hill Village

Oct. 9 through Dec. 31, daily, 1:30 p.m.: A Gardener’s Place Seminar “Nature-Inspired Holiday Tablescapes”

Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, daily: Conservatory’s annual seasonal display

Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, daily Winery specialty tours available with additional price and reservations required : Complimentary wine tasting at Biltmore Winery. Look for the annual Christmas Wine release.available with additional price and reservations required

Nov. 3 through Jan. 5, Fridays & Saturdays, 6 and 7 p.m.: Candlelight Winery Tour with an intimate look into the winemaking process and tasting with light cheese pairing. Additional price and reservations required

Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, Select dates, 1-5 p.m.: Visits with Santa at the bandstand in Antler Hill Village

Nov. 2 through Jan. 5, Friday and Saturdays, 3-7:30 p.m. : Roving Holiday Carolers in Antler Hill Village

Nov. 3 through Jan. 5, Select dates, 3-10 p.m .: Bonfires in Antler Hill Village with s’mores kits available for purchase at The Creamery

Dec. 15 through 22, Select dates, 1-3 p.m.: The Inn on Biltmore Estate’s Annual Gingerbread House Tea, Additional price and reservations required

Ongoing: restaurants Festive holiday meals prepared by award-winning chefs served in all of the estate’s

Overnight stays

Guests looking to extend their holiday visits have several options. For those seeking a retreat with personalized service, The Inn on Biltmore Estate offers four-star accommodations in a private hilltop setting. Holiday packages starting with Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve are available.

Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate is for the guest looking for a casual overnight stay. Village Hotel is located in the heart of Antler Hill Village with a convenient home base steps away from shopping, dining, Biltmore Winery, and live music in the Village. Special holiday packages are available.

Seasonal activities and events for overnight guests include ornament decorating Dec. 23 – 24 at The Inn on Biltmore Estate, cookie decorating at Village Hotel on select dates between Dec. 15 – 24, and more.

