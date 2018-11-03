0 Christmas Town arrives at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. - Experience the joy and wonder of the holiday season every day at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town.

New this year, guests can enjoy millions of twinkling lights, Christmas shows and Sing-A-Long Train, and of course visits with Santa and Rudolph- now every day of the season - starting Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.

Christmas Town features extended hours on weekends and additional select dates with even more new experiences, including an all-new holiday show, indulgent culinary treats, visits to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, nighttime experiences on Florida’s best thrill rides and so much more.

Christmas Town is included with any daily admission or annual pass, and is open until 10 p.m. on select dates.

New this year at Dragon Fire Grill is the holiday spectacular “Christmas Is...” featuring contemporary music that celebrates seasonal traditions. The new show joins a festive line-up of returning favorite shows including Christmas on Ice, Elmo’s Christmas Wish, the Holiday Hills Band, Carol of the Bells light show and the Christmas Town Sing-A-Long Train.

The NEW Brunch with Santa is a Christmas-themed dining experience that’s perfect for the entire family. Adults can enjoy unlimited mimosas or “build your own Bloody Mary” upgrades, and everyone can delight in a menu bursting with delicious holiday delicacies. No Christmas celebration is complete without a visit from St. Nick and guests will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa as part of their experience. Brunch with Santa is available at the Serengeti Overlook Restaurant on select dates beginning Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come early with the whole family and make Christmas Town the unforgettable backdrop for your holiday card! Santa will be awaiting your visit at Santa’s House presented by Coca-Cola. Additional amazing photo opportunities are around every corner: the enchanting twinkling light tunnel leading into Stanleyville, all your favorite characters at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, Ice and Poinsettia princesses along pathways, larger-than-life Cookie Monster and Elmo nutcracker figures along the Sesame Street Safari of Fun walkway, and playful penguins at the holiday-themed Penguin Point.

Guests will discover even more merriment in the Christmas Town Village, celebrating the season in a new location. Greeted by friendly snowmen, guests will be immersed in festive fun along the Gwazi pathway, including merry merchandise and tasty holiday treats. In this enchanting realm, little ones can even take a ride on the fan-favorite Jingle Bell Express miniature train. Indulge in winter whiskey and wine tastings while completing your holiday shopping with unique gifts from artisans around the world at the Artisan Market at Xcursions and around the park.

