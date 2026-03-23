The Chattahoochee Nature Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1976, the 127-acre nonprofit center serves as a leader in environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation along the Chattahoochee River.

The center has grown from a small grassroots initiative into a major Georgia environmental landmark that welcomes more than 150,000 visitors each year. As a 501(c)(three) organization, the center focuses on plant conservation and connecting the metro Atlanta community with the natural world.

0 of 17 Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary The Chattahoochee Nature Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1976, the 127-acre nonprofit center serves as a leader in environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation along the Chattahoochee River. Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary The center has grown from a small grassroots initiative into a major Georgia environmental landmark that welcomes more than 150,000 visitors each year. As a 501(c)(three) organization, the center focuses on plant conservation and connecting the metro Atlanta community with the natural world. Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary The organization traces its roots to 1976 when it was established as Georgia’s first nonprofit nature center by local citizen activists. Natasha Rice, chief executive officer of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, credited the center’s origins to the inspiration of John Ripley Forbes and Frank McCamey. Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary “It’s hard to believe Chattahoochee Nature Center is approaching its 50th year as a place where people of all ages can experience the wonder of the natural world, connecting through a shared respect for the river, land, wildlife and plants,” Rice said. “As we celebrate this tremendous milestone, we want to thank the incredible volunteers, members, partners, staff and community who have helped us grow from a small grassroots idea.” Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Over five decades, the center expanded from its original 6.7-acre site into a 127-acre campus. Significant milestones included the construction of the marsh boardwalk in the 1980s and the debut of Camp Kingfisher in the 1990s. The 2000s saw the addition of the Discovery Center and the Ben Brady Lakeside Pavilion, followed by the Unity Garden in the 2010s. The garden currently donates all of its produce to North Fulton Community Charities. Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary (Marcia Brandes) Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates 50th anniversary

The organization traces its roots to 1976 when it was established as Georgia’s first nonprofit nature center by local citizen activists. Natasha Rice, chief executive officer of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, credited the center’s origins to the inspiration of John Ripley Forbes and Frank McCamey.

“It’s hard to believe Chattahoochee Nature Center is approaching its 50th year as a place where people of all ages can experience the wonder of the natural world, connecting through a shared respect for the river, land, wildlife and plants,” Rice said. “As we celebrate this tremendous milestone, we want to thank the incredible volunteers, members, partners, staff and community who have helped us grow from a small grassroots idea.”

Over five decades, the center expanded from its original 6.7-acre site into a 127-acre campus. Significant milestones included the construction of the marsh boardwalk in the 1980s and the debut of Camp Kingfisher in the 1990s. The 2000s saw the addition of the Discovery Center and the Ben Brady Lakeside Pavilion, followed by the Unity Garden in the 2010s. The garden currently donates all of its produce to North Fulton Community Charities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the current decade, the center has completed the River Boardwalk Trail and a stairway mural titled “The Flow” by artist Thomas Turner. The organization also launched the $9.8 million “Growing Tomorrow’s Nature Enthusiasts” campaign to support future operations. Rice stated that the center is focused on rehabilitating animals and inspiring curiosity in future generations. “We remain committed to protecting the beauty and biodiversity of our environment through meaningful experiences that celebrate the Chattahoochee River region for the next 50 years and beyond,” Rice said.

The center is hosting the “50 Things to Do at Chattahoochee Nature Center” challenge. The initiative is divided into four themes: Adventure, Artistic, Health & Wellness and Flora & Fauna. Activities range from canoeing and hiking to art projects and wildlife encounters. Participants who complete at least 45 of the 50 activities can submit a photo and tracker online for prize eligibility.

The 50th birthday celebration begins Wednesday, June 24, with an evening featuring archery and canoeing. A separate event at Camp Chattahoochee will be held for Camp Kingfisher alumni. On Thursday, June 25, the center will host a 1970s-themed Sunset Sips event featuring live music. Attendees are encouraged to wear attire inspired by the decade of the center’s founding.

The festivities will conclude on Sunday, June 28, with the 50th Anniversary Community Celebration, a free public event. Monthly drawings for the “50 Things to Do” challenge winners are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0 of 74 Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' See megaanimals, experience augmented reality, explore an ice-fishing shack and uncover 80,000 years of the ice ages at Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s newest temporary exhibit, “Planet Ice.” (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “Planet Ice (explores) how cold has shaped our earth over time in different ages and how it’s affected environments, cultures and really everything in between,” Fernbank program manager Maria Moreno told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “And we see that in this exhibit, the changes and how it (has) affected human life.” (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' The immersive temporary exhibit transports visitors back in time, when ancient creatures roamed the earth, massive glaciers dominated the landscape and Neanderthals dealt with harsh, cold conditions. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “Neanderthals have adapted to learn how to hunt, find food, make tools to help them survive in these climates, and use the resources around them, like animal hides, to stay warm,” Moreno noted. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Explore a time filled with megaanimals. From giant beavers to the woolly mammoth, from a mastodon to a short-faced bear, these animals once thrived. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' How have the ice ages shaped our lives today? That story is told through 80,000 years of history. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' But don’t worry, this exhibit, which documents 80,000 years, doesn’t rely on ancient technology to tell the story. From a thermal camera to augmented reality, the immersive experiences are a hit for everyone. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “There are interactive sections for people of all ages, for the youngest kids to the oldest adults,” Moreno said. “I was here (at) an event and all of the adults that were here were enjoying this exhibit like they were little kids, so it’s definitely open to anybody.” (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “Planet Ice” is scheduled to remain at Fernbank through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank's "Planet Ice"

©2026 Cox Media Group