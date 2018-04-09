0 Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day at these Atlanta spots

It's a day to celebrate the grilled cheese sandwich! National Grilled Cheese Day is on Thursday, April 12. Here are some spots to celebrate the big day and the weekend that follows around the Atlanta area.

Alon’s Bakery & Market

www.alons.com

Whether you’re in Morningside or Dunwoody, Alon’s Bakery & Market is the perfect spot to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day! Stop by either location and enjoy a delicious variety of hot sammies on homemade artisan breads, including the gruyere panini with vine ripe tomato, arugula, olive tapenade on crusty ciabatta bread or the classic smoked mozzarella panini with sundried tomato and arugula served on ciabatta.

Cooks & Soldiers

www.cooksandsoldiers.com

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day the Basque way at Cooks & Soldiers on the Westside. Known for the decadent bikini – a white American grilled cheese with jamón ibérico and black truffle melted between white bread, Cooks & Soldiers is celebrating with a bikini deal. From 5 to 7 p.m. during Pintxo Happy Hour, enjoy a $5 bikini or special croque madame bikini with Gamay wine pairing special. To make your reservations to indulge, please call 404.996.2623.

Eclipse di Luna

www.eclipsediluna.net

Keep National Grilled Cheese Day going into the weekend with Eclipse di Luna’s Sunday brunch! Stop by and enjoy the sandwich bikini delicious butter toasted white bread with serrano ham, manchego, tomato and truffle aioli. To make your reservation to enjoy, please call 404.846.0449.

Foundation Social Eatery

www.foundationatl.com

If it’s comfort food you’re looking for, look no further than Foundation Social Eatery’s mushroom and taleggio grilled cheese. The ooey gooey taleggio is paired with a mix of cooked mushrooms, caramelized onion and a hint of white truffle oil on FSE’s house made grilled country loaf – the perfect lunchtime pick-me-up any day of the week! Surprise your colleagues with a reservation at the Roswell favorite for #NationalGrilledCheeseDay and be the star of the office all month long.

Lure

www.lure-atlanta.com

Because the grilled cheese deserves more than just one day in the spotlight, head to Lure to kickstart your #NationalGrilledCheeseDay celebration! Join the Midtown seafood spot for brunch on Sunday, April 8 to indulge in the signature grilled cheese sandwich, complete with buffalo mozzarella and broccoli rabe pesto. To take part in the early-bird holiday festivities, call 404.817.3650 for reservations.

South City Kitchen

www.southcitykitchen.com

#NationalGrilledCheeseDay calls for celebration at South City Kitchen! ITP and OTP diners alike can head to the Midtown or Avalon locations to feast on the Southern-inspired griddled ham and cheese, a savory combination of pimento cheese, city ham, melted gouda and apple – all nestled between two slices of semolina bread. To make a reservation, click here.

Tupelo Honey

www.tupelohoneycafe.com

Head to Sandy Springs this National Grilled Cheese Day and indulge with Tupelo Honey. The scratch-made Southern favorite has a grilled cheese on the menu you will not want to miss – the slow-roasted pork grilled cheese. This decadent sammie features white cheddar, chipotle cranberry BBQ sauce served on pumpernickel bread. Make your reservation today by calling 404.649.6334.

