Celebrate Juneteenth with these events around metro Atlanta this weekend

June 19 is Juneteenth Freedom Day and cities and groups across metro Atlanta are hosting events to mark the holiday.

Juneteenth dates back to 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War.

Juneteenth turned into a celebration over the years with parades, festivals and cookouts. Today, Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and a state holiday in Georgia.

This year, June 19 falls on a Monday, but the celebrations will be happening all weekend. Here's a list of events and service projects.

Atlanta Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival

The City of Atlanta will host its 2023 Juneteenth festival Friday through Sunday with several events on tap. The free festival opens Friday at 12 p.m. with performances and booths set up at Centennial Olympic Park. Guests are encouraged to use MARTA to get to the park.

On Saturday, the celebration continues with Juneteenth Black History Parade at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Liberty Plaza off Capitol Avenue and will go to Decatur Street, then Marietta Street to Baker Street and wraps up at Centennial Olympic Park.

On Sunday, Juneteenth Atlanta will conclude with the first Freedom Run 5K Run/ Walk at the park and special events for Father’s Day. More information for all events can be found here.

Juneteenth Celebration in Cobb County

The NAACP branch in Cobb County and the City of Marietta have partnered for a 3-day Juneteenth Celebration. It begins Friday with an All White Attire Block Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, the city will have a cultural celebration from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with over 100 vendors, entertainment and activities for families throughout the day. On Sunday, the celebration finishes with a salute to fathers picnic.

Stone Mountain’s Juneteenth

The City of Stone Mountain will hold its Juneteenth event on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will take place near the Gazebo downtown with city leaders and Sen. Jon Ossoff expected to speak and gospel singer Vickie Winans performing.

“The City stands as a beacon for unity, inclusion, and diversity. We believe that highlighting this celebration will shed light on the positive efforts being made in the community.”

Stonecrest

The City of Stonecrest will host its second annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom event at the Southeast Athletic Complex. The free event will take place Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m.

The city will have food, music, giveaways and more followed by a firework celebration at 9 p.m.

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of our nation’s past, and also an opportunity for us to celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of Black Americans,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “The City of Stonecrest is proud to stand with Americans across the country as we commemorate Juneteenth and recommit ourselves toward building a bridge of equality and inclusion for all.”

The Southeast Athletic Complex is located at 5845 Hillvale Road, Stonecrest, GA 30058. Guests are encouraged to register for the event.

Gwinnett County Juneteenth Celebration and Musical Festival

The United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County, Inc., Gwinnett County and the City of Lawrenceville will host their annual Juneteenth Celebration and Music Festival.

The celebration will take place on Saturday from Noon to 6 p.m. at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. There will be musical and dance performances, food trucks, vendors and activities for the family.

Watch “The Wiz” at the Home Depot Backyard

The Home Depot Backyard will host a special screening of “The Wiz,” the 1978 Academy award-winning film and cult classic featuring an all-star cast led by Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. A laser show projected on Mercedes-Benz Stadium will follow.

There will also be food trucks, live performances, an interactive mural exhibit, giveaways and more. Truist Vendor Village partners will have Black-owned businesses and vendors on site for goods and services.

For the adults, SweetWater Brewing will have a beer garden collaboration with Atlantucky Brewing, an Atlanta-based brewery owned by members of the Grammy-nominated hip hop group Nappy Roots.

The celebration is free and open to the public, but you must register on the event’s page here.

Forest Park’s Juneteenth Celebration At Starr Park Amphitheater

The City of Forest Park invites families to its annual Juneteenth Celebration. The event will take place on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Starr Park Amphitheater, located at 803 Forest Pkwy.

There will be a play zone for children, food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment and a fireworks show. There is no cost to attend the event.

Juneteenth Cemetery Walking Tour

The first annual Juneteenth cemetery tour at the Marietta City cemetery will take place, on Juneteenth. Through research and technology, the Marietta History Center has identified a little more than 20 slaves that are buried at the cemetery.

“We know that slavery was a rough time in a lot of people’s history. We know people were sold on this very place we stand but it’s now about being free,” Jeriene Bonner, Cobb County NAACP President said.

The walking tour is at 6 p.m. and cost $15 or is free for MHC members. Tickets can be purchased through the history center’s online store.

