Celebrate Halloween at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Witches, ghouls and ghosts...it's time to head to Stone Mountain Park as the destination celebrates the final days of the Pumpkin Festival.
PHOTOS: Stone Mountain celebrates Halloween
This annual family tradition includes massive pumpkin displays, parades, dinosaur flashlight tours and plenty of other not-so-scary, glow-in-the-dark fun for guests to explore after sunset.
During the day, Pumpkin Festival offers The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Games with prizes to delight little ones. Other family friendly activities include Peter Peter’s Pie Eating Contest, story time with Mother Goose and Spookley’s Pumpkin Patch Meet and Greet. Families are invited to be actual performers in Spookley’s Dance-A-Long Party Parade that passes through Crossroads.
The fun continues after dark with new Glow by Night attractions like Jack’s Glowing Pumpkin Tree and Down the Rabbit Hole Dance Party and Mad Hatter’s Costume Contest. This year’s Azalea for Stone Mountain Park’s pie eating contest also includes a twist when contestants try to eat as much pumpkin pie as they can—in the dark! A second, Enchanted Glow-A-Long Parade is overseen by Mother Goose and the whole family is invited to sing along during Little Red’s Railroad Adventure.
Fall is also the last opportunity for families to visit Dinosaur Explore. During Pumpkin Festival, Dinosaur Flashlight Tours offer a spooky stroll through this soon-to-be extinct attraction!
The Pumpkin Festival's final weekend is this weekend, Oct. 26, 27 and 28.
