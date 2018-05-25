0 Candler Park Music + Food Festival announces schedule

The 10th annual Candler Park Music + Food Festival is almost here.

Returning to Candler Park on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, the popular weekend event welcomes an incredible lineup of live music, food and local artisans in an all-ages, family-friendly festival environment.



Performance schedule:

Friday, June 1



4:00 p.m. Gates Open

5:00 p.m. GRAND – Terrapin Battle of the Bands Winner

6:00 p.m. Larkin Poe

7:30 p.m. Keller Williams’ PettyGrass featuring The Hillbenders

9:15 p.m. Lettuce



Saturday, June 2



12:00 p.m. Gates Open

12:45 p.m. Webster

2:15 p.m. Busty & The Bass

3:45 p.m. Twiddle

5:15 p.m. Susto

7:00 p.m. Houndmouth

8:45 p.m. Gov’t Mule



ARTIST MARKET:

The Festival will also feature an open-air Artist Market, showcasing small and local businesses that create. From the visual arts, clothing and accessories, to vinyl records and blown glass. The market will be filled with creative wares from vendors like, Ana Ana, Ariella boutique, Bibb + Tuck, Buckhead Thread, C4 Belts, Creative Me Company, Culture Cross, Far Out Arts, Goddessluxe, Land of the Sky Glasswork, Loose Lucy’s, Mighty Midgette Records, Mistura Time Pieces, Mossthoughts, New Threads, Q Designs, Rasta Batik, Rep Your Hood, Sensational Flame, Something New, Spunglasses, The Mad Note, and We Are Raw.



ATM:

Need to grab some cash at the festival? No worries we will have ATM’s available at the event entrance, food court and concert field. Note that tickets, bar transactions and most food trucks are CASH ONLY.



FESTIVAL CUISINE:

More than 20 local restaurant vendors and food trucks will be dishing up plenty of food options like gourmet hot dogs from The Pup Truck, Atlanta’s favorite southern indulgences from Sweet Auburn BBQ, and refreshing cool downs from King of Pops. With a treat for every taste here – carnivores, vegans, and dessert addicts alike are all welcome; see individual vendors for options. Additional food vendors include Bento Bus, Blue Ridge Island Noodles, Bhojanic, Brain Food, Corndog Amanda, Just Loafin’, Lisa’s Crepes, Makara, Mix’d Up Burgers, Moni’s Donuts, Revolution Gelato, Roti Roll, Smash Juice Café, Southern Crust, Southern Routes, Super Tot Truck, Tex’s Tacos, The Pickle, and Yumbii.



FESTIVAL GATE:

The gate is located at the entrance of Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Avenue, Atlanta GA 30307.



ITEMS ALLOWED:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, one gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar), small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap (no other bags permitted, all bags subject to search), blankets, point-and-shoot digital cameras (with no detachable lens), empty camelbacks and water bottles that can be filled at our complimentary Fontis Water hydration stations, coozies, festival/totem poles and ponchos/ rain jackets.



ITEMS NOT ALLOWED:

For the convenience and safety of all concert attendees, the following items are not permitted on the festival grounds during Candler Park Music + Food Festival: Chairs of any kind, musical instruments, laser pointers, walkie-talkies, selfie sticks, umbrellas of any kind, coolers, grills, picnic baskets, outside food and drink, coolers or picnic baskets, professional camera equipment and recording devices, cameras with detachable lenses or video capabilities, roller skates/blades, bikes, scooters, skateboards, pets (except for service dogs), weapons of any kind, fireworks or explosives of any kind, illegal or illicit substances of any kind (paraphernalia), framed backpacks or bags, glass containers, metal aerosol cans including sunscreen, carts, tents, unauthorized/ unlicensed vendors or unauthorized solicitations, handbills, sampling, giveaways etc.



Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the festival due to the Fulton County and Atlanta City ordinances. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase onsite.



MARTA:

Parking is extremely limited around the festival site, so we encourage attendees to ride MARTA. The nearest MARTA station is Edgewood/Candler Park (Green/Blue line), less than a 10 minute walk along a festival sign guided route both directions.



Rideshare (Uber/Lyft) pick-up and drop off zone will be along Candler Park Drive and Miller Avenue.



BICYCLE VALET:

Complimentary bicycle valet is available with a valet attendant on duty throughout the event to park and monitor bikes. Upon arrival, look for signs to direct you to the bike valet area. For drivers, please carpool and park only in marked areas, being respectful to our Candler Park neighbors.



PETS:

We love pets… But, we ask you to leave your pets at home. This is not only for the convenience of our patrons, but also for the well-being of your pets. Service dogs, with the correct credentials will be permitted.



RE-ENTRY:

Don’t worry, re-entry will be permitted but you MUST have your ticket “scanned out” when exiting. You must use the same ticket to gain re-entry to the festival grounds.



TICKETS:

The main box office and will call area is located adjacent to the entrance gates. Weekend tickets, valid for both Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, can be purchased in advance at a cost of $30 for General Admission and $80 for VIP at www.candlerparkmusicfestival.com until Monday, May 28 when prices will increase. Single day tickets will be available in advance beginning Monday, May 28 at 6 p.m. for $25 with price increasing at the gate. Ticket sales at the event gate are subject to availability. Children under 12, accompanied by an adult ticketholder, do not require tickets.





