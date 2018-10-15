Can you survive haunted attractions at Six Flags' Fright Fest?

Terrifying scares, strange monsters and demons await visitors on their next visit to Six Flags as Fright Fest returns for October.
"We've got all-new attractions, all-new mazes (and) all-new shows," Divina Mims Puckett, from Six Flags told, WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks. "There's a lot to check out."
Try to survive through the Casa de Muerte, the Witch's Hollow or any of the four other haunted attractions.
Alien Abduction is all-new for 2018.
"It's a 6,000-square-foot facility," Puckett said. "It's full of aliens; where they are working, breeding and doing excruciating experiments on you, the human victim, and we hope you can make it out alive."
While haunted attractions require an extra fee, the scare zones do not. Enter the dark and discover what lies within. There are six scare zones to go along with four shows, including the new Demonatrix Unleashed.
"It's a gripping show with female demons that lure you in," Puckett said. "We've got whips and chains and it's amazing."
In addition to the Fright Fest exclusive attractions, 18 rides are open during Fright Fest.
