0 Boston singer headlines Mile High Fourth of July

BANNER ELK, N.C. - The Mile High Fourth of July, a six-day celebration in the mountain resort towns of Banner Elk and Beech Mountain, features a lineup of activities headlined by a concert by Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the legendary rock band Boston.

DeCarlo’s evening concert on July 3 in the Beech Mountain kite field will feature many of Boston’s greatest songs, along with other classic rock hits.

Tommy DeCarlo (Photo by Kamal Asar)

All told, the Mile High Fourth offers eight music performances, two barbecues, a wine & beer festival, mile high fireworks, live theater and a Main Street parade, from June 29 to July 4.

The festivities kick off Friday, June 29, with a folk-rock performance by Daniel Couper at Banner Elk Café. Friday also includes a presentation of The Wiz by Lees-McRae College Summer Theater and a presentation of Red, White & Tuna by Ensemble Stage in Banner Elk.

Saturday afternoon is highlighted by the Avery County Wine & Beer Festival with live music in Banner Elk, followed that evening by the 47th annual Roasting of the Hog and fireworks show at more than a mile high at Beech Mountain Resort.

Sunday includes mile high yoga at Beech Mountain Resort, along with another Lees-McRae Summer Theater performance of The Wiz and Ensemble Stage’s Red, White & Tuna. Sunday evening is capped with a concert on the lawn by The Lucky Strikes at Beech Alpen Inn.

DeCarlo’s free concert on Beech Mountain is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., then the focus shifts to downtown Banner Elk on Wednesday for one of the top July 4th celebrations in the mountains.

Banner Elk’s Fourth of July parade begins at 11:00 a.m. and draws thousands to the resort town. After the parade, there is a noon barbecue with live music and craft beers on the lawn of the Perry House Bed and Breakfast. At 12:30 p.m., Banner Elk’s Party in the Park is a popular option with lunch from several vendors and traditional games like three-legged races, egg tosses and sack races. Folks can also enter a duckie in Banner Elk’s Duck Race on the creek in the park.

Only four miles separate the North Carolina towns of Banner Elk and Beech Mountain, so visitors can easily enjoy the festivities in both locations.

“The Mile High Fourth is great excuse to beat the heat and escape to the mountains,” says Nancy Owen, tourism director for Town of Banner Elk. “We have a full slate of activities in two friendly towns in the Blue Ridge Mountains. What more could you ask for?”

