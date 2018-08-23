0 Beyonce and Jay-Z at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: tickets, parking, transportation and more

The Carters are coming, so you know what that means — massive crowds in downtown Atlanta this weekend.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday and Sunday for their “On the Run II” tour, marking their return to Atlanta since the first “On the Run” outing in 2014 (both have since been here for solo shows).

The superstar couple has nearly sold out both concerts, but there are still official tickets available (via ticketmaster.com). The remaining allotment is $180-$750 Saturday and $49.50-$725 Sunday. Fans must use digital ticketing for the show, so it’s suggested you download the MBS app and log in to the tickets tab with your Ticketmaster account to place tickets in Google Pay or Apple Wallet.

If you are trekking to the downtown Atlanta stadium this weekend, here are some things to know:

When things open: The box office will raise its shades at noon. The bag valet (more on that below) at 3:30 p.m. VIP doors open at 5 p.m. Gates are at 5:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Opening acts: DJ Khaled — aka the father of Asahd — will be in the building to spin songs and hype up the crowd, while Beyoncé’s protégés, Atlanta sisters Chloe x Halle, will receive a massive platform to share songs from their debut album, “The Kids Are Alright.”

Clear bags: Again we stress that as with all events at MBS, the clear bag policy will be in effect. Any bag or wallet larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches must be clear or will otherwise be checked for $5 at a bag valet tent located at Gate 1, International Plaza (the red brick sidewalk) and the North Suite Entry. And then you have to wait with a billion people to pick it up after the show. So no, the clear bag might not go as well with your outfit, but no one will see it hanging on a bag valet rack, either.

Also: Umbrellas under 33 inches are allowed, but must remain closed inside the building.

Parking: The people sitting in traffic behind you will appreciate that you’ve prepurchased parking. A list of lots is available at parking.mercedesbenzstadium.com. Prices range from $9.21 (if you don’t mind walking) to $57.50 in the Silver Deck adjacent to the stadium.

MARTA: If you’re going the public transportation route, the closest stops are Vine City and the GWCC/Dome/Philips Arena, both on the blue-green line (transfer available at Five Points).

Rideshare and limo pick up/drop off: Guests are encouraged to exit at Gate 1 to access the primary location on Martin Luther King Dr. NW, off of Northside Drive. A secondary location is accessible via Gates 2, 3 and 4 at is located at the corner of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Andrew Young International Boulevard.

Things you’re not getting in with at MBS: Cameras with a lens longer than 6 inches (detachable or non-detachable); laser pointers; noisemakers; tripods; monopods; selfie sticks; lights; battery packs; binocular cases.

Food: MBS is already recognized for its Fan First Pricing menu ($2 refillable sodas, water, hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn; $3 pizza, fries and nachos; $5 beer). There is also an assortment of specialty food vendors (barbecue, brats, sausages, gourmet fries, rib-eye sandwiches, grilled cheese and more) throughout the stadium. A special pre-concert cocktail party will be available at Molly B’s restaurant on Concourse 100.

For more details, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com.

