  • Atlanta United players to sign autographs

    By: Becca J. G. Godwin, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Turns out, there’s an easier way to get autographs from some Atlanta United players than loitering around stadium exits after a game. 

    Gusto! and Three Taverns Brewery have partnered to bring two players – fullback Greg Garza and midfielder Julian Gressel – to sign autographs at 782 Ponce de Leon Ave.

    Garza will be there on Thursday, Aug. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests can also register to win one of four tickets to One MusicFest, which takes place Sept. 8 to 9, as a DJ plays Latin-inspired music on the patio. 

    Gressel follows on Sept. 27. Fans at both events may bring memorabilia to be signed and take selfies. Cans of Three Taverns Brewery’s limited-release “Rowdy and Proud” beer will also be available for $6.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories