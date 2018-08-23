Atlanta United players to sign autographs

Turns out, there’s an easier way to get autographs from some Atlanta United players than loitering around stadium exits after a game.
Gusto! and Three Taverns Brewery have partnered to bring two players – fullback Greg Garza and midfielder Julian Gressel – to sign autographs at 782 Ponce de Leon Ave.
Garza will be there on Thursday, Aug. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests can also register to win one of four tickets to One MusicFest, which takes place Sept. 8 to 9, as a DJ plays Latin-inspired music on the patio.
Gressel follows on Sept. 27. Fans at both events may bring memorabilia to be signed and take selfies. Cans of Three Taverns Brewery’s limited-release “Rowdy and Proud” beer will also be available for $6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}