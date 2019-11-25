Atlanta eatery one of 12 ‘Best New Restaurants of 2019'

A snapshot of American culture is how Thrillist describes its “America’s Best New Restaurants of 2019” list. The entertainment website recently released a collection of 12 restaurants that they believe are taking risks and pushing the envelope in terms of creative dishes.
“We’re presenting unmistakable places that are pushing food forward creatively, and finding new ways to gather people around a chef’s counter,” said Thrillist.
In order to round up 12 of America’s best new restaurants, Thrillist hired a diverse panel of food writers and experts from different parts of the country to select and then follow each of the restaurants. The criteria was that the food needed to be memorable and tasty, the atmosphere needed to stand out and the restaurant had to speak to food culture in 2019.
The Atlanta restaurant to make the list is Lazy Betty in Candler Park. Having opened in February of this year, Lazy Betty is owned by partners Ron Hsu, from Netflix’s international cooking series “The Final Table,” and Aaron Phillips. The duo previously worked together at Le Bernardin in New York City.
“Hsu and his team are giving Atlanta some of the most dynamic food this city has seen since Staplehouse debuted in 2015,” the AJC wrote previously in a review of the restaurant. “These are the details that make the progression of plates interesting. Color, flavor and texture combinations are all given consideration. Even the changing selection of servingware — some custom-pottery features Georgia’s red clay — keeps diners engaged.”
Thrillist described the restaurant as whimsical, and said that the chef-owners make fancy dining fun with a distinct menu and an atmosphere that feels casual and upscale.
