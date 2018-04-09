0 As seen on TV: 11 Atlanta restaurants featured on the small screen

If you live in Atlanta, you have probably watched a television show (or two) and spotted one of your local hangouts. Perhaps you've seen one of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" throw a drink at your favorite bar or a one of your favorite Atlanta dishes featured on the Food Network.

It's not uncommon for Atlanta residents to do a double take while flipping through the channels. Atlanta has become the South's version of Hollywood, since so many film and television projects have used our fair city as a backdrop. The uber popular "Black Panther" was filmed here and Donald Glover literally named his TV show after the ATL.

As the filming industry has flourished, the restaurant scene has heated up with a bevy of dining spots getting some shine on everything from reality television to Food Network shows.

Here are some of the Atlanta restaurants that you’ve likely seen on television.

Mangos

180 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

http://mangoscaribbeanrestaurant.com/

This Caribbean eatery was featured on episode 3 of the latest season of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta when Jamaican-born newcomer Spice treated her costars to a taste of her homeland. Mangos is in the historic Sweet Auburn district and internet reviewers rave about their oxtails and mango lemonade.

Sage Woodfire Tavern, Windy Hill

3050 Windy Hill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

http://www.sagewoodfiretavern.com/windy-hill/

Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak-Berman met up for a powwow at the newly opened Cobb location of this local chain for the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The menu features an array of choices with a focus on seafood and steaks. Although the RHOA ladies had a few arguments, anyone looking for a girls' night out should go on Friday or Saturday nights for Ladies Night Live, according to their Instagram page. They also host live jazz musicians on Thursday nights.

Silver Skillet (Diners, Drive Ins and Dives)

200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

http://www.thesilverskillet.com

Guy Fieri stopped by this diner twice for his show Diners, “Drives-ins and Dives.” Silver Skillet has also been featured on ABC's The Chew. According to the Food Network website, this Southern diner's best dishes are chicken fried steak, lemon icebox pie and skillet country ham.

Bone Garden Cantina

425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

https://bonegardencantina.com

Bone Garden Cantina was featured on the Travel Channel show Food Paradise. This West Midtown staple is known for its colorful Day of the Dead décor and authentic Mexican cuisine. The episode featured their carne adobo steak tacos and elotes. Their tamales are also tasty.

Hankook Taqueria

1341 Collier Road - Atlanta, GA 30318

http://www.hankooktaqueria.com

Hankook Taqueria was featured on the Food Network's “Best Thing I Ever Ate.” Host Alton Brown said this Korean eatery had the best street food in Atlanta. The best thing about this place, besides the food, is the prices. Brown's bibimbap only cost him six bucks and nothing on the menu costs more than ten dollars.

J.R. Crickets

129 North Ave. Atlanta(multiple locations)

http://www.jrcrickets.com

Anyone from Atlanta knows ATLiens are serious about their wings. Donald Glover paid homage to our wing obsession by filming a scene for “Atlanta” (the show) in the downtown Atlanta J.R. Crickets location. Paper Boi ordered a plate of wet lemon pepper wings, an ATL delicacy. "After the show's premiere, it has been nonstop," general manager Joel Carr told Billboard. Paper Boi might like the lemon pepper wings but their ranch seasoned wings are great.

26 Thai Kitchen

541 Main St. NE F170, Atlanta

www.26thai.com/

This Thai spot is barely two years old and has been a backdrop for one of Atlanta's newest reality shows, “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” and “Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta”. Yelpers rave about their coconut soup, pad thai and dumplings. 26 Thai Kitchen is conveniently located across the street from the Lindbergh Center MARTA station.

Cooks & Soldiers

691 14th St NW, Atlanta

cooksandsoldiers.com

Cooks & Soldiers was featured on the second episode of the Atlanta-based millennial reboot of “Queer Eye”(formerly “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”). Foodie Antoni Porowski visited Cooks & Soldiers where chefs John and Andy showed him and his makeover subject, Neal, how to make the perfect grilled cheese with mayo, white American cheese and iberico ham. According to Porowski, their pinchos tapas are amazing.

Octopus Bar

560 Gresham Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

octopusbaratl.com

Octopus Bar has been featured on two of the Travel Channel's culinary shows, “The Layover” and “Bizarre Foods.” The Layover's Anthony Bourdain was too full for the "terrific food" and only had drinks. Andrew Zimmern was more adventurous and tried octopus hot pot and grilled rabbit offal. Octopus has a tattoo themed décor and is only open at night so it's perfect for an after-work pit stop. According to their website, they change their menu daily, an exciting quality for any foodie!

Honey Pig

3473 Old Norcross Rd #304, Duluth, GA 30096

honeypigatl.com/web/

Honey Pig was featured on The Cooking Channel's Unique Eats. Food writer Tamara Reynolds said their signature dish is their pork belly. She also recommended the short ribs and prawns. Every interviewee recommended the kimchi. Each table has a grill in the middle where the patrons' meal is prepared. Writer Ted Lee described the place as "Korean nightclub meets barbeque restaurant."

Cypress Street Pint and Plate

817 W Peachtree St NW Ste E125 Atlanta, GA

cypressbar.com/

Cypress was featured on The United States of Bacon where host Todd Fisher was treated to a bacon burger slapped between two glazed doughnuts and topped with cheddar cheese and sweet onions. After gobbling down the burger, Fisher yelled "I love Atlanta." Cypress also has salad and lighter sandwiches for people that don't want the doughnut glaze sugar high. Reviewers also complimented their fire pit and temperature-controlled patio.

