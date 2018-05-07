Another Iberian Pig to open in Atlanta

After nearly 10 years of serving the Decatur community, The Iberian Pig will bring its Spanish-inspired tapas and imported cheese and charcuterie program to Buckhead.
Owners plan for the restaurant to open in the new Hanover Buckhead Village on Roswell Road this winter.
With a rich history as one of Decatur Square’s anchor restaurants, The Iberian Pig has been a dining staple in the community since opening in 2009. The restaurant’s menu is rooted in traditional Spanish flavors and is home to one of the most expansive selections of imported Spanish cheeses and cured meats in the country, including six different cuts of its namesake jamon Iberico. Outside of the kitchen, The Iberian Pig is also widely known for its beverage program featuring a robust selection of regional wines, creative cocktails, such as the “Iberian Old Fashioned” featuring bacon-infused rye whiskey, and an extensive sherry selection.
With its second location in the heart of Buckhead, The Iberian Pig will continue to deliver bold flavors matched by a warm, convivial environment. The menu is still under development, but guests can expect a strong connection to the familiar Spanish-inspired tapas and beverages offered at the original location.
The Iberian Pig Buckhead will be located at 3150 Roswell Road NW in Atlanta.
