0 Adult Halloween parties around Atlanta

Dressing up for Halloween isn't just for kids anymore -- at least not when you attend some of the hottest adults-only Halloween parties taking place around the metro area this year.

Although you really can't go trick-or-treating anymore, you can party through the night like a beast (or a princess) at these unforgettable events that locals wait all year for. With a little something for everyone, from spooky bar crawls to prize-winning costume parties, you won't have to worry about judgment when you step out dressed like a slice of pizza or your favorite cartoon character.

Check out this rundown of the top grown-up Halloween parties taking place around Atlanta in 2019:

Fernbank's Fright Night. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25. Prices vary. 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. www.fernbankmuseum.org.

Spend a night at the museum this Halloween as Fernbank opens its doors for another Fright Night. This year's event takes place on Friday, October 25, and will feature live music, access to the Woodland Spirits area and special exhibits, food, drink and the annual costume contest.

3 Days of Halloween at Tongue & Groove. The nightclub is presenting a Zombieland Halloween Costume Party on Friday, Oct. 25, an “IT” Halloween Costume Party on Sat., Oct. 26 and the 25th annual Nightmare on Main Street party on Thurs., Oct. 31 www.tandgonline.com.

Whiskey Blue’s Rooftop of Horrors Halloween Party. Head to Whiskey Blue on Thurs., Oct. 31 beginning at 9 p.m. for their Rooftop of Horrors Halloween party. The spooky evening will feature music by JSOL along with a costume contest and specialty cocktails. www.eventbrite.com.

Midtown Halloween Block Party. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 25. $18-$30 per person. Registration at Tiki Tango and Foxtrot. 57 13th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-456-4655. www.atlantabartours.com.

Don't miss out on dressing up for the Midtown Halloween Block Party with 20-plus bars and restaurants, live music, a DJ, drink specials and the $1,000 costume contest. Registration takes place at Tiki Tango and Foxtrot this year.

MONSTER BASH 2019. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 26. Free admission with online RSVP. Eclipse Di Luna Dunwoody. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 678-205-5862. www.monsterbashatl.com.

The 21st Annual MONSTER BASH is back and even bigger this year. Get your costume on and head over to Eclipse Di Luna in Dunwoody for state-of-the-art lighting and sound, drink specials, a live DJ, giveaways from the Bacardi and Dos Equis Girls and a costume contest with over $2,000 in cash and prizes.

Nightmare in Atlanta. 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Ticket prices vary. Republic Nightclub. 990 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-334-4141. www.atlantanightlife.com.

Stop by Republic Nightclub for one of the largest Halloween bashes in the South -- this year's expected attendance tops 1,000 people. Guests will enjoy a costume contest with prizes, top Atlanta DJs -- Masked Beatz, Captain Malik, Lost Seekers and The Human DJ -- spinning spooky melodies, dance floors, candy, beads, glowing party favors and more.

Halloween in the Highlands. 6-11 p.m. Oct. 26. $18-$30 per person. Registration at the tent in the parking lot next to CVS. 841 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-456-4655. www.atlantabartours.com.

Join the other ghouls for a hair-raising time crawling the Virginia Highlands during the 9th Annual Halloween in the Highlands. This year's event will feature over 10 local bars, clubs and restaurants, drink specials, a DJ, live music and $1,000 costume contest.

Saints and Sinners Ball. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Oct. 26. $20 per person. Park Tavern in Piedmont Park. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-0001. www.parktavern.com.

ALT 105.7 joins forces with Park Tavern for the 2019 Saints and Sinners Ball. Prepare for spooky surprises throughout the night, along with live music, themed drinks and special guests The Glorious Sons and BADFLOWER.

Buckhead Creepy Crawl. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31. $15-$30 per person. Registration at Moon Dogs. 3179 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-456-4655. www.atlantabartours.com.

Experience a spooktacularly scary bar crawl through Buckhead on Halloween night with over 10 local restaurants and bars, live music, a DJ, food and drink specials and a costume contest with cash prizes at Moon Dogs. Over 1,000 people expected in attendance.

