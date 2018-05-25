0 ABC star helps open Great Wolf Lodge resort, water park in Georgia

LaGrange, Ga. - The state of Georgia is home to a new vacation destination just in time for summer.

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia opened in LaGrange, about an hour south of downtown Atlanta, on Thursday. The resort and water park features an 100,000-square-foot indoor water park with 14 slides and water features.

There's another 40,000-square-foot area inside called the Great Wolf Adventure Park. It's filled with a host of family-friendly attractions such as a ropes course, climbing wall, mini golf, arcade and more.

“Great Wolf Lodge Georgia encompasses everything today’s families are looking for,” said Keith Furnas, the resort’s general manager. “From the towering water slides and the gentle lazy river to our diverse dining options, guests will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind family vacation experience from the moment they walk in our front doors.”

The resort also features Raccoon Lagoon, a large outdoor family pool, as well as Northwoods Springs, an adult-only oasis adjacent to the outdoor pool offering a respite for parents. Featuring a private hot tub and relaxing lounge chairs, Northwoods Springs is exclusive to guests 21 and over.

ABC-TV star Meg Donnelly was on hand for Thursday's grand opening. Donnelly plays Taylor Otto in "American Housewife." As part of her appearance, Great Wolf Lodge would donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Georgia for each of the 14 rides Donnelly experienced. She rode all 14 and raised $14,000 for the program.

The resort features 457 suites admission to the indoor water park is included as part of each overnight stay and is exclusive to resort guests. Rates start at $199 per night.

