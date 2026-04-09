90th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival begins Friday

Atlanta’s 90th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival opens Friday at Piedmont Park. The three-day event will feature fine art, live entertainment and various activities to celebrate the blooming dogwood trees in Midtown. This milestone year marks the introduction of a nominal entry fee for all attendees.

The festival will run from Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance at dogwood.org or at the gate, with advance ticket holders gaining access to an Express Lane entrance. General admission tickets are $5 for Friday and $10 for Saturday or Sunday, with a $15 weekend pass available.

Annual Dogwood Festival continues in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

The Fine Art Artist Market will showcase works from 260 artists, chosen by a jury from approximately 1,000 submissions. Visitors can explore pieces in 12 categories, including clay, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting and wood, available in various sizes and prices. Artists will be present to discuss their work and often demonstrate their craft.

The Coca-Cola Main Stage and International Stage will be combined into one location, offering entertainment that celebrates Atlanta’s diverse global communities. The stage will also feature musical acts across various genres. The full stage schedule is available at dogwood.org/music/.

89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival set for this weekend at Piedmont Park (Atlanta Dogwood Festival)

A longtime festival favorite, the Mimosa 5K will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 8 a.m., offering participants a run, walk or jog through historic Midtown. The race concludes with a mimosa toast in the park for those 21 and older. This event is a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier and registrants receive free festival admission on Saturday.

For an enhanced experience, the Party in the Park VIP Experience is offered on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, from noon to 4 p.m. This ticketed option includes beer, wine and cocktail tastings, a private discounted cash bar, seating, access to luxury mobile bathrooms and lunch from the Loaded Burger + Loaded Taco Food Truck. It offers views of the Coca-Cola Main Stage, with tickets available in advance or at the door.

The Atlanta High School Art Exhibition supports young visual artists, displaying works from about 100 Georgia students selected from nearly 700 entries. Held in the Community Center near the 12th Street park entrance, the exhibition provides professional-level experience, awards and prizes. Attendees can vote for the People’s Choice Award.

89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival set for this weekend at Piedmont Park (Atlanta Dogwood Festival)

The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) will present The Great Chair Hack of 2026 on Saturday, April 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. This design challenge, located in front of the Community Center, tasks creative teams with transforming an IKEA chair into something other than a chair. Spectators can watch the pre-registered design teams as they work.

The Art Throwdown, a live art competition, will give attendees the chance to see art created in real-time. This competition takes place outside the Community Center on Sunday at 12:30 p.m., pitting teams of high school artists against each other in various creative endeavors.

The Kids Village, presented by Dollywood Parks and Resorts and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., offers hands-on activities, crafts and games for toddlers and elementary-age visitors. Families with young children will find plenty of entertainment in this area.

For transportation, taking MARTA to the Arts Center or Midtown station is recommended, followed by a short walk to Piedmont Park. A bike valet is available on 10th Street near Charles Allen Drive and reserved vehicle parking can be secured through SpotHero. More parking information is available at dogwood.org/about/direction-parking/.

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