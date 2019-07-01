0 10 places in and around Atlanta to celebrate July 4

This Fourth of July, Atlanta will have no shortage of Independence Day celebrations.

The “city too busy to hate” has a long-storied tradition of celebrating our nation’s birthday with an abundance of both unique and traditional options.

In an effort to make the selection of your Independence Day plans easy The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has compiled a list of events that celebrate the fact that freedom continues to ring.

Salute to the Red, White and Blue

The oldest and largest Independence Day Celebration in south Fulton County is back with live music, a carnival, food vendors and a fireworks show starting between 9-9:30 p.m. The family-friendly “Salute to the Red, White and Blue” hosted by the East Point Main Street Association is free, and patrons are invited to bring blankets and chairs to the event, but no outside food, grills or beverages will be allowed on the event site as a courtesy to the event vendors.

3-11 p.m. July 4. Free. East Point Commons, 2757 East Point St., East Point. downtowneastpoint.com.

Fourth of July Celebration at Centennial Olympic Park

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will have a massive fireworks show, variety of food trucks and a set by DJ Yvonne Monet. The marks for the 22nd year for the family-friendly event, which according to their website, is the “Southeast’s biggest and best Fourth of July fireworks show.”

7 p.m. July 4. Free. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4412, gwcca.org/july4

Stone Mountain Park’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Stone Mountain Park’s celebration certainly offers a mix with a patriotic fireworks show that includes lasers, drones, flame cannons and a new giant fire wheel known as a Catherine Wheel. Stone Mountain Park’s Catherine Wheel is the largest in North America and features fireworks which display bright colors more than 50 feet in diameter while causing the wheel to turn even faster. The Fantastic Fourth Celebration is part of the park’s annual “Summer at the Rock” event, which runs through July 28 and includes family activities, entertainment, interactive attractions and outdoor recreation experiences.

9:30 p.m. July 1-7. Show admission included with $20-$40 per vehicle parking. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. Stone Mountain, 1-800-401-2407, stonemountainpark.com.

Independence Day with the Braves

There’s probably nothing that feels more Americana than celebrating our nation’s birthday than at a baseball game, eating hotdogs and watching fireworks. The Atlanta Braves will be celebrating Independence Day at SunTrust Park with a pregame ceremony on the field including a special video presentation, a revolutionary 13-gun salute, a giant American Flag and a Flyover before the Braves take on the Phillies at 7:20 p.m. Following the game, the Braves will have a fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music.

7:20 p.m. July 4. $24 and up. SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-577-9100, mlb.com/braves.

Georgia Aquarium’s Red, White & Brew

Have a brew or a few at one of Atlanta’s most unique Fourth of July celebrations. A ticket to Red, White & Brew comes with unlimited local and national beer and cider samples, a classic American barbecue dinner, live music and more than 500 aquatic species, including the famed whale sharks and beluga whales. The 21 and older celebration will be held in the Oceans Ballroom with views into the Ocean Voyager habitat and Cold Water Quest gallery. The evening will end with a view of the Atlanta skyline and Centennial Olympic Park’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

7-10 p.m. July, 4. $65. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000, georgiaaquarium.org.

Fireworks in Fourth Ward

The second annual “Fireworks in Fourth Ward” is expected to bring thousands of people to hear live music from local Atlanta band Sucker Punch before DJ Q-Tip spins a soundtrack coordinated with the grand fireworks show. All beverage proceeds will directly benefit the Old Fourth Ward Business Association, whose mission is to create a safe and sustainable community environment for businesses and residents alike.

5-11 p.m. July 4. Free. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St., Atlanta. facebook.com/events/2994695730555631/

Stars and Stripes Celebration

Sandy Springs will celebrate the nation’s birthday as part of its Stars and Stripes Celebration that features music from the band Bogey & The Viceroys at 7:30 p.m. and a beautiful fireworks show beginning at 9:45 p.m. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket and enjoy an evening in Georgia’s sixth largest city.

6:30-10 p.m. July 4. Free. Concourse Corporate Campus Lawn, 5 Concourse Parkway, Atlanta. 770-730-5600, spr.gs/fireworks.

20th Annual Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza

Roswell will celebrate American independence with its annual Barbecue & Bluegrass Celebration at Barrington Hall and the 20th Annual Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza at Roswell High School.

The family of Roswell King, the co-founder of the city, built Barrington Hall and held a 4th of July barbecue for family friends and neighbors in the 1800s. Revisit this tradition with barbecue, beverages, and desserts available for purchase, hayrides and a kid’s zone.

Later in the evening, the 20th Annual Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza will be held on the front lawn of Roswell High School. The family-friendly event will be filled with live stage performances by Last Call Band and Party Nation, a kid’s zone, ninja climbing wall, giant inflatables and food trucks. Residents are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets, chairs and the entire family.

5th Annual Barbecue& Bluegrass Celebration. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4. Free. Barrington Hall, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell. 770-640-3855, roswellgov.com.

20th Annual Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza. 5:30-10:30 p.m. July 4. Free. Roswell High School, 11595 King Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727, roswellgov.com.

Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

If you’re looking for a parade, look no further than Dunwoody. The annual 4th of July Parade features marching bands, floats, clowns, animal units and local celebrities. Last year, the parade attracted more than 2,500 participants and 32,000 spectators. This year’s theme is “Happy Birthday Dunwoody,” and the Dunwoody Police Department will serve as the 2019 Parade Grand Marshal. Parade spectators are encouraged to setup chairs along Mt. Vernon Highway and Dunwoody Village Parkway up to the shops on the right and the parade entrance into Dunwoody Village. Viewing will start on the west side of Jett Ferry on Mt. Vernon. Parade winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4. Free. 770-354-7653, dunwoodyga.org/Dunwoody-4th-of-July-Parade.

City of Cumming July 4th Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day with family and friends on Thursday, July 4! Cumming Fairgrounds will host a fun-filled day and evening of entertainment and children’s activities from 10AM - 10PM, with a spectacular fireworks display to begin at 9:30PM. The celebration includes Live Music, Alcohol, Food, Games, a Kids Zone, and various contests throughout the day.

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. July 4 $5 for ages 13 & up, 12 & under Free. https://cummingfair.squarespace.com/july-4th-celebration

© 2019 Cox Media Group.