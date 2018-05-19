0 5 ways your kids can explore the Atlanta Beltline

The Atlanta Beltline is a surefire site to gain your kids' full participation and undivided attention during designated family time throughout the year.

Tykes to teenagers have access to year-round events and activities along the redeveloping, 22-mile loop of multipurpose parks and trails.

This sustainable venue offers educational experiences and oftentimes with a wild adventure twist. Add these five BeltLine to-dos to your annual family fun agenda. Each results in some of the best sightseeing, fitness and bonding moments worth capitalizing on yearlong:

Seasonal: Art on the Atlanta Beltline

This cultural arts celebration is dubbed the largest temporary public art exhibition in the history of Atlanta. It highlights hundreds of local to international visual artists, performers and musicians to inspire youngsters interested in pursuing the arts. The fall showcase also serves as a creative approach to continuing to beautify the Beltline's corridor each year using mediums like murals, sculptures, dance and photography. And one of its most-anticipated events is the nighttime Lantern Parade of neon lights and live music.

Cost: Free.

Time: Varies.

Location: Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail

Seasonal: Old Fourth Ward festivals

In May and September, Old Fourth Ward holds two-day, arts-and-crafts festivals that feature live music and festive art. Between May 26 and 27, the Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival offers up arts and crafts, a children's play area, local food and live acoustic entertainment on the lawn. The Old Fourth Ward Fall Festival will highlight cuisine from Atlanta's popular mobile eateries and even give kids a chance to design their own decorative lanterns in September. The fun part: Children get to show off their work during the always-popular Lantern Parade that meanders down the Beltline.

Cost: Free.

Time: Varies.

Location: Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail

Nick Mancuso, of Atlanta Lion Dancing Troupe, gets ready for Lion Dance performance at Perkerson Park Sunday. (Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com)

Daily: Perkerson Park Play

A 50-acre obstacle course of recreational amenities south of the Beltline, Perkerson Park is equipped with basketball and tennis courts; an 18-hole disc golf course; a playground; and ball fields. Canopied by massive oak trees as well, this park affords shady, breezy spaces for kids to embrace the natural world in between physical activities that break a sweat.

Cost: Free.

Time: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 770 Deckner Ave., Atlanta, Georgia, 30310

Daily: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark

Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk had to learn the basics before becoming brilliant at mastering mind-blowing tricks. Easily open up the same opportunities Hawk had to wow spectators with his gnarly moves by simply taking your kids to the Beltline's public, world-class skatepark. In fact, the Tony Hawk Foundation gave $25,000 toward this pro-approved park's development. It's fitting for learning skateboarding fundamentals to advanced spins and flips.

Cost: Free.

Time: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail

By foot or on bike, the Beltline's Westside Trail is full of adventure and fun. (Courtesy of www.beltline.org/For the AJC)

Saturdays: Bike Tours

Seize outdoor odysseys with your children that can actually strengthen family ties. The Beltline's group bike tours offer a collaborative outing to push each other to finish its 3-hour course through neighborhoods and nature. Together, you all will improve cycling stamina, flexibility, posture, coordination and even team building skills.

Cost: Free, however bike rentals vary.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Alternates eastside to westside of the Beltline.

