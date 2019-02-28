0 5 ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in Atlanta

Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, March 5, this year, the final day of Carnival before Ash Wednesday, and Atlanta is flying its gold, green and purple colors between now and then, hosting a variety of New Orleans-style celebrations throughout the city. Opportunities to join second line brass band parades, sip hurricanes and dine on red beans and rice abound across the metro area. Here are seven options.

Mardi Gras at Avalon

The Boulevard at Avalon will be transformed into Bourbon Street for a Mardi Gras pub crawl from 5-7 p.m. on March 5. At the concierge, revelers can pick up masks, beads and a special passport that qualifies them for New Orleans-style drink and food specials at three participating restaurants, including Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Marlow’s Tavern and Branch & Barrel. Three stamps on a passport qualify participants to enter a drawing for a Mardi Gras prize package. Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be a live music masquerade in the plaza. (5-9 p.m. March 5. Free. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000, experienceavalon.com)

Mardi Gras Live! at the Battery

Battery Atlanta — the shopping, dining and entertainment district located at the home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Park — is the site of a Mardi Gras party hosted by Live! at the Battery and featuring entertainment by New Orleans-style brass band Black Sheep Ensemble. Guests can also check out the scene at PBR Atlanta country bar and Sports & Social sports bar and gaming parlor. A $35 Mardi’s Party ticket includes five drink tickets and a serving of Lowcountry boil, featuring shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. A $15 Show Me Your Beads ticket comes with three drink tickets and Mardi Gras swag. For $10, a Bourbon Street ticket includes one drink ticket. All ticket buyers receive a complimentary signature glass. (8 p.m.-3 a.m. March 2. $10-$35. Ages 21 and older. Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com)

Mardi Gras on the Roof

A bird’s-eye view of the Atlanta skyline provides the dramatic backdrop and a brass band provides the entertainment at this rooftop party at Ponce City Market. Guests are invited to enjoy a serving of crawfish boil, made with andouille sausage, corn, potatoes and plenty of Louisiana mudbugs. There will also be a chicken variety, as well as hushpuppies, red beans and rice, muffaletta deviled eggs and king cake. Beverages will be available for purchase. Ticket holders also get access to other rooftop attractions, including Nine Mile Station beer garden and Skyline Park, featuring carnival-style games, rides and miniature golf. (3-7 p.m. March 2. $55. The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta. www.poncecityroof.com)

Mardi Gras at Blind Willie’s

Venerable Atlanta nightclub Blind Willie’s, which celebrates its 33rd anniversary tomorrow with performances by Sandra Hall, Big Bill Morganfield, Gloria Meadows and George Hughley, is a natural spot for celebrating Mardi Gras thanks to its long tradition of serving up hot Cajun food and cool blues acts. On March 5, The Atlanta Crawdaddies will perform New Orleans-style jazz and zydeco music while guests dine on jambalaya, gumbo and red beans and rice. (6 p.m. doors open, 8:30 p.m. music starts. March 5. Blind Willie’s, 828 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-873-2583, blindwilliesblues.com)

Mardi Gras at Colony Square

Midtown’s Colony Square is bringing Bourbon Street to the heart of Atlanta for the ultimate Mardi Gras experience. On March 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Square will come to life with everyone’s favorite New Orleans-themed festivities, including live jazz music from Jacob Deaton, a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent and previous headliner for the Atlanta Jazz Festival, joined by a brass band trio, plenty of King Cake and festive Mardi Gras swag. (11a.m. ro 1 p.m.. Free. Coony Square, 1201 Peachtree Street NE. Atlanta, https://www.colonysquaremidtown.com/events/mardi-gras-on-the-square-2019/)

© 2019 Cox Media Group.