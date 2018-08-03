0 5 things you didn't know about the Atlanta Blaze

The Atlanta Blaze is the city's professional lacrosse team in Major League Lacrosse, a league featuring nine teams from across the country. The team was added as an expansion team to the league in 2016 and plays its home games in Kennesaw.

Here are five things you didn't know about the team.

1. Some of the players work on Wall Street

Salaries for players in the MLL aren't like those of players in the NBA, MLB or the NBA, so all of the players have other jobs. Some work in medical sales, some work as lacrosse coaches, some are lawyers and some work on Wall Street.

"It's not different than the NFL, than the NBA, any pro sport coming up" all-star player Scott Ratliff said. "There were guys playing in Super Bowl XV that were selling insurance during the week and going out and winning Super Bowls. So, it's just part of the growth of the sport. It's something you have to do while we build up this league and we have a lot of guys who are really hard-working and really dedicated that carry themselves, get down their jobs and also are able to compete at a high level."

2. One of the Atlanta Blaze's best players played high school lacrosse in the Atlanta area

Ratliff has played in four straight MLL all-star games, is co-captain of the Blaze and played high school lacrosse 10 miles from Fifth Third Bank Stadium, where he plays now. Ratliff played for Walton High School and graduated in 2009 after playing in the Atlanta Youth Lacrosse program at Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven. And even though his college lacrosse dream didn't go exactly as planned, he was a two-time All-American and NCAA champ at Loyola.

3. Lacrosse is fastest growing sport in United States

The Sports Fitness Industry Association reported that Lacrosse participation grew 47 percent from 2010 to 2015, making it the fastest growing sport. The expansion south and west is part of the reason for the growth.

"Years back, guys weren't going to play college lacrosse, they weren't moving on to the next level," Blaze coach Liam Banks said. "Back in the day when I moved down here (10 years ago), it was amazing if one guy was moving on to the next level and now, this year in Georgia, just at least in our program (Thunder LB3 Lacrosse), there's over 30 guys going Division 1 lacrosse and another eight or nine that are going to go Division 2 or 3.

4. Saturday's game is HUGE

The Blaze host the Denver Outlaws this Saturday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the four-team playoffs, the loser calls it a year. A win would result in the franchise's first-ever playoff berth.

"This is our first opportunity to go to the playoffs and we want to be winners for Atlanta lacrosse and the city of Atlanta," Banks said.

