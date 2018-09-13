0 5 reasons to check out BoneYard Kitchen & Tap in Roswell

Occupying a prominent corner space of Sweet Apple Village in Roswell, BoneYard Kitchen & Tap is trying to break the curse that has plagued the location’s previous tenants (two Mexican restaurants) who unsuccessfully tried to stake a claim in Roswell’s competitive, burgeoning restaurant scene.

The “Yard” — its self-appointed nickname that’s starting to catch on with locals — offers Roswell residents a casual spot to grab a meal and swill some beer while watching the game. Can this family sports restaurant and bar break the curse? We hope so. Here are five reasons we think you’ll hope so, too.

Family-friendly. Many OTP-ers are looking for a go-to spot where they can dine with the whole family, and BoneYard delivers. If you’re dining with kids, sit in the dining room space where their squeals and iPads will mix into the background noise without disturbing other diners. The waitstaff is happy to make recommendations, serves with a smile and has patience for even the youngest diners (like when your preschooler spills an entire drink on himself and your server comes to the rescue with a hundred napkins and a brand new drink within seconds).

A solid beer list. A good selection of refreshing local craft beers is essential for any successful sports bar and restaurant. BoneYard offers more than 20 beers on tap. Ask your bartender or server for a recommendation to pair your beer with food, or stick with one of your favorites. You can expect to find beers from local breweries like Scofflaw Brewing Co., Gate City Brewing, Orpheus Brewing and Creature Comforts, among others.

Build Your Own Burger (BYOB). Serving “New American food with a Southern twist,” BoneYard offers both lunch and dinner. The menu ranges from small plates, soups and salads to sandwiches, burgers and wings. One of our favorite things is the BYOB (build your own burger), which lets you customize your creation with a choice of beef or chicken topped the way you like it and served on a brioche bun with a side dish (the thin, crispy onion straws are a fun alternative to onion rings). If you can’t decide how to build your burger, there are a few pre-built options, like the Papa Smurf that features blue cheese crumbles, bacon, blueberry jam and jalapeños.



The wings. Another big part of the menu at BoneYard are the wings, and 20-some sauces whose heat levels range from mild to ultra-hot as indicated by the number of “flames” next to each sauce on the menu. Options include the subtly sweet Bourbon BBQ, the a slightly spicy Ranchidilla, the uber-hot Nuclear and the Beast from the East. Wings also come with a house-made blue cheese or Ranch for dipping celery or carrots.

The “hand helds.” Half-a-dozen “hand helds” (sandwiches) are also on the menu. Try the citrus chicken salad sandwich served on a croissant for lunch or the southern fried chicken with local honey on a sesame bun for dinner. Better yet, go super-southern and get the fried green tomato BLT, which comes topped with pimento cheese and basil mayo.

