ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta’s popular foodie fest, Taste of Alpharetta, is returning to the city’s downtown on May 2 for a night of delicious food, live music and exciting demonstrations.
Now in its 29th year, Taste of Alpharetta offers the more than 35,000 attendees a peek into the expansive dining scene in Alpharetta with more than 60 local, regional and even national restaurants and chefs crafting samples of their most popular dishes as well as some festival-specific eats.
Taste of Alpharetta is the premier culinary event of the area, celebrating the town’s burgeoning food scene and vibrant community through dining events, food competitions, cooking demos culinary collaborations, live music and tasting tents galore.
The 2019 restaurant lineup features local favorites like Ceviche Taqueria, Citizen Soul and Holmes Restaurant as well as national eateries such as Maple Street Biscuit Company and The Melting Pot. The festival cuisines run the gamut from Southern comfort dishes from Dreamland Bar-B-Que and South Main Kitchen to the international eats from M Thai Street Food and Madras Chettinaad.
The best chefs and restaurants of the event will compete towards the end of the evening for the awards of Best Appetizer/Salad, Best Fast Casual, Best Fine Dining, Best Presentation and Best Dessert. Festival attendees can vote for the People’s Choice Award at the Culinary Competition Stage prior to 7:00 p.m. Award winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
Taste of Alpharetta is a rain or shine event. Admission to the festival is free, with tickets for samples costing $1-4 depending on the restaurant.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}