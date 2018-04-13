2 bobblehead giveaways, fireworks on tap for SunTrust Park

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES VS. ATLANTA BRAVES (April 16 – 18)
Monday, April 16 at 7:35 p.m.
- Braves Country Community Hero presented by SunTrust: Throughout the season, the Atlanta Braves and SunTrust will highlight individuals in the community for their commitment to giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.
- Honoree: Connie Dodgen, People First of Henry County
- Teacher Appreciation Week: Join the Atlanta Braves in honoring educators across Braves Country who go above and beyond inside their classrooms and in the community. Each school district will have a dedicated day at SunTrust Park where a portion of ticket sales proceeds will benefit the school districts’ respective foundation. Teachers of the Year will participate as Honorary Team Captains and will be the "Play Ball" fan during their game day.
- Fulton County & Atlanta Public School Day at SunTrust Park: The Atlanta Braves will visit Barnwell Elementary School and Sylvan Hills Middle School to provide breakfast for teachers, distribute Braves goodies and surprise Teachers of the Year, Allison Kerley and Mahogoney Jackson.
- Most Valuable Teacher Nominations: The Braves will recognize five outstanding teachers during a pre-game on field presentation. Nominations are due by April 16 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit www.braves.com/teacherappreciation
Tuesday, April 17 at 7:35 p.m.
- Teacher Appreciation Week: Join the Atlanta Braves in honoring educators across Braves Country who go above and beyond inside their classrooms and in the community. Each school district will have a dedicated day at SunTrust Park where a portion of ticket sales proceeds will benefit the school district’s respective foundation. Teachers of the Year will participate as Honorary Team Captains and will be the "Play Ball" fan during their game day.
- Gwinnett County School District Day at SunTrust Park: The Atlanta Braves will visit Head Elementary School to provide breakfast for teachers, distribute Braves goodies and surprise Teacher of the Year, Doug Doblar.
Wednesday, April 18 at 7:35 p.m.
- Teacher Appreciation Week: Join the Atlanta Braves in honoring educators across Braves Country who go above and beyond inside their classrooms and in the community. Each school district will have a dedicated day at SunTrust Park where a portion of ticket sales proceeds will benefit the school district’s respective foundation. Teachers of the Year will participate as Honorary Team Captains and will be the "Play Ball" fan during their game day.
- Cherokee County School District Day at SunTrust Park: The Atlanta Braves will visit Woodstock Middle School to provide breakfast for teachers, distribute Braves goodies and surprise Teacher of the Year, Stephanie Vidrine.
- 3rd inning – Comcast Guinness World Record attempt: The Atlanta Braves and Comcast will attempt to break the world record for “most identical text messages sent in 60 seconds.” All fans will receive commemorative lanyards marking this special occasion.
NEW YORK METS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES (April 19 – 22)
Thursday, April 19 at 7:35 p.m.
- Teacher Appreciation Week: Join the Atlanta Braves in honoring educators across Braves Country who go above and beyond inside their classrooms and in the community. Each school district will have a dedicated day at SunTrust Park where a portion of ticket sales proceeds will benefit the school district’s respective foundation. Teachers of the Year will participate as Honorary Team Captains and will be the "Play Ball" fan during their game day.
- Cobb County & Marietta City School District Day at SunTrust Park: The Atlanta Braves will visit Lindley 6th Grade Academy and Lockheed Elementary School to provide breakfast for teachers, distribute Braves goodies and surprise Teachers of the Year, Nicole Kempson and Carrie Rainey.
- Atlanta Braves Women’s Baseball Clinic - Sabermetrics and Scouting 101 presented by Coca-Cola: In Sabermetrics and Scouting 101, participants will learn how baseball statistics are used to measure in-game activity. Participants will learn about common baseball statistics, how sabermetrics is implemented in evaluating players and the role scouts play in discovering talent. Space is limited. For more information, please visit www.braves.com/wbc
Friday, April 20 at 7:35 p.m.
- Ender Inciarte 'Gold Glove' Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Coca-Cola: The first 20,000 fans will receive an Ender Inciarte 2-time Gold Glove Bobblehead.
- Teacher Appreciation Week: Join the Atlanta Braves in honoring educators across Braves Country who go above and beyond inside their classrooms and in the community. Each school district will have a dedicated day at SunTrust Park where a portion of ticket sales proceeds will benefit the school district’s respective foundation. Teachers of the Year will participate as Honorary Team Captains and will be the "Play Ball" fan during their game day.
- Teacher Appreciation Ticket Package: Teacher Appreciation Week will culminate Friday night with the Braves’ annual Teacher Appreciation Ticket Package. Teachers can purchase discounted game tickets and will receive a special souvenir Teacher Appreciation coffee mug. This ticket package is sold out.
- Atlanta Braves’ Most Valuable Teachers: The Braves will recognize five teachers who are making a difference in their communities and in the classroom during a pre-game on field presentation.
- Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery: Following the game, fans will be treated to a dazzling display of fireworks over SunTrust Park.
Saturday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m.
- 7th inning stretch: Performance of “God Bless America” by country singer Wade Hayes.
Sunday, April 22 at 1:35 p.m.
- BLOOPER Bobblehead Gate Giveaway presented by Xfinity: The first 10,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a BLOOPER bobblehead.
- BLOOPER Meet and Greet presented by Little Bites: Before the game, kids can head to The Battery Atlanta's Plaza to take a photo with BLOOPER and enjoy a sampling of Little Bites.
- Alumni Sunday presented by Hyundai: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Albert Hall, Bob Horner, Terry Harper and Zane Smith at the Georgia Power Pavilion! Game ticket required. Space is limited and available first-come, first-served.
- Ford Hometown Hero: The Atlanta Braves will honor a member of our nation’s military during a special in-game presentation.
- 7th inning stretch: Performance of “God Bless America” by Atlanta Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller.
- Kids Run the Bases presented by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: Following the game, kids 14 & under can run around the bases just like the Braves! Become a Kids Club Member to enjoy early access to this activity. To participate, kids can line up at the Third Base Ramp.
SEASON-LONG TICKET OFFERS
- College Ticket Special: Available every Monday-Thursday, excluding Opening Day. Tickets are only $10 and include a General Admission seat and $5 credit to spend on concessions or merchandise during the game (online only offer). www.Braves.com/college
- Military Discount: Available every home game, the military discount includes $10 off seats in the Home Run Porch or 50% off seats in the Grandstand Reserve (with valid id). www.Braves.com/military.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
- BLOOPER Meet and Greet presented by Little Bites: On Sundays, before the games, kids will be treated to free Little Bites samples in the Plaza while meeting BLOOPER.
- Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery: Fans will be treated to a dazzling display of fireworks over SunTrust Park following every Friday home game throughout the season.
- MLB Ballpark app: Fans visiting SunTrust Park this season can connect with their Atlanta Braves using the FREE MLB Ballpark app, available for iPhone and Android users. Visit http://www.braves.com/ballpark to download today!
- Georgia Lottery Million Dollar Challenge: During home games, fans can visit the MLB Ballpark app to play along in a real-time predictive gaming and trivia experience. Fans submit their answer during breaks in the action, and then watch the play unfold to see if they were correct. With every correct answer, points are earned for prizes that can be redeemed at Guest Services located outside Section 111 on the lower level of SunTrust Park. Answer all questions correctly and you will win $1 million on behalf of Georgia Lottery.
- Braves VIP Experience: The ultimate “behind-the-scenes” experience at SunTrust Park – including an exclusive pregame tour, access to batting practice on the field, personalized LED scoreboard message and parking pass. and VIP gift bag. Optional upgrades are available for a personalized jersey, visit from the mascot and an autographed player photo. For more information visit www.Braves.com/vip.
- Kids Run the Bases presented by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: On most Sundays, kids ages 4 to 14 are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases just like a professional ballplayer! No reservations are necessary. The line for Kid's Run the Bases begins at the 3rd base ramp (section 131) at the bottom of the 7th inning. If you join the Kids Club, you can gain VIP Access for Kids Run the Bases. Visit braves.com/kids for more information on how to join.
- 50/50 Raffle: Support the Atlanta Braves Foundation by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets at every Braves home game. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased from sellers in yellow aprons or from the time gates open until the end of the sixth inning. Guests can purchase tickets from credit-card equipped kiosks located in Sections 133, 109, 320 and 331. The winning number will be announced in the 8th inning on the Left Field Caption Board. Fifty percent of the net proceeds from the game's raffle ticket sales will go to one lucky fan and the other half will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Prize claims are made at Guest Relations (Section 111) or by calling 404-614-1550. For more information, visit braves.com/5050raffle. All prize claims must be made within thirty (30) days of the raffle.
- Seat Upgrades: Pending available inventory, upgrades will be available to all fans starting at first pitch through the MLB Ballpark app. A List Members will receive a discount as well as early access beginning 30 minutes prior to first pitch.
