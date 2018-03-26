0 2 Atlanta restaurants named tops in America for Big Night Out

ATLANTA - Celebrations, girls nights out, get-togethers with friends; there are plenty of reasons to dine out in the Atlanta area.

What are the best places to celebrate those big nights?

OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations, has released its list of 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out.

“The list features an array of buzzworthy restaurants, from up-and-coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington D.C.” said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable. “Whatever your notion of a big night out entails, whether it’s a bustling bar scene or a spot to see-and-be-seen, fun is on the menu at any of these honorees.”

Throwing it back to the Thrive holiday party at @2UrbanLicks! I think this is what they call #squadgoals... #ThrowbackThursday #designersatplay pic.twitter.com/RDAZEQu6Db — THRIVE LLC (@ThriveLLC) January 11, 2018

Two Atlanta-area restaurants made the cut. That honor went to TWO Urban Licks and The Optimist.

"TWO urban licks’ incredible wood-fired cuisine, live rotating rotisseries, unique 26 foot wine on tap barrel wall (the first in the country!), funky live blues, breathtaking downtown skyline views and the 'wow' design centered around the floor to ceiling Todd Murphy painting lit by a gas lamp wall makes TWO truly one of a kind," the company's website states.

TWO Urban Licks is located on Ralph McGill Blvd. in Atlanta.

"The Optimist brings a seaside fish camp experience to landlocked Atlantans," the company's website states. "From fresh oysters from the Alabama coast and Maine sea scallops to whole roasted Georgia trout, guests enjoy high-quality, sustainable seafood from the country’s best suppliers. Tucked in an old ham-aging house, The Optimist serves up beer, wine, and handcrafted cocktails with hickory-roasted fish and raw oysters, while beach-food classics like hush puppies and lobster rolls transport you to your favorite coastal haunts."

A post shared by The Optimist (@theoptimistatl) on Mar 8, 2018 at 4:47pm PST

The Optimist is located on Howell Mill Rd. in Atlanta.

The list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between February 1, 2017, and January 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

See the complete list HERE.

