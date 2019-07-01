0 12 ways to see fireworks in Atlanta on July 4th

The fireworks' scene in Atlanta is divided, with more July 4th festivities than you can possibly attend. How do you choose which show is for you?

The answer is up to you, but while you decide, here's a rundown of our favorite Fourth of July festivities in Atlanta metro, including a few you've probably never heard of.

Centennial Olympic Park Fourth of July Celebration

7 p.m. July 4, Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta.

What even is Atlanta without a mac-daddy fireworks celebration? Head to Centennial Olympic Park for the Southeast's biggest fireworks show -- this event also includes a variety of food trucks and a special 2-hour set by DJ Yvonne Monet.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

July 1-7, Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain.

Stone Mountain is one of the Atlanta area's most cherished holiday visits. The park is only a few minutes outside of the city, and it's full of attractions for the whole family. The beautiful giant granite dome makes for one of the coolest spots to watch fireworks fly over. Access to the Lasershow Spectacular and fireworks is included with your paid daily or annual parking admission, and park attractions and seasonal live entertainment are included with a daily All-Attractions Pass or annual Mountain Membership.

Please note that you can experience the exact same show each day of the Fantastic Fourth Celebration, July 1-7.

Georgia Aquarium: Red, White, and Brew

7-10 p.m., July 4, Oceans Ballroom at Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

If you're looking for a swanky way to celebrate Independence Day, head over to the Georgia Aquarium. General admission to this event is $65 and includes admission to the aquarium, a night full of unlimited beer and cider samples, delicious classic BBQ provided by Wolfgang Puck Catering, live music, and a spectacular view of the Atlanta skyline and Centennial Olympic Park's Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

Fireworks in the Fourth Ward

5-10 p.m. July 4, Fourth Ward Historic Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta.

The Fourth Ward hosts a free, family-friendly hullabaloo with corn hole, face painting, food trucks, craft beer, entertainment and a kick-butt firework display in the park. Blankets and chairs are welcome, tents and grills are not permitted. The fireworks can also be seen from The Roof at Ponce City Market's Rooftop Bash, a ticketed event which begins at 5 p.m.

SweetWater Fireworks and Big Green Egg Cookout

4 p.m., July 3, SweetWater Brewing Co., 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta.

Fireworks over the brewery, a band on the patio, Big Green Eggs fired up -- it doesn't get any more "Merica!" than this.

This is a free event but it's well worth it to splurge on a VIP ticket, which includes a complimentary buffet from SweetWater Chef Nick Anderson, four beer tokens redeemable for SweetWater brews at the event and exclusive roof access for a gorgeous view of the fireworks show.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

7:20-11:59 p.m. July 4, The Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Chop-on with the Atlanta Braves and celebrate Independence Day at the same time! Go early to enjoy special pregame ceremonies and activities. Then cheer on your favorite team, grab ballpark hot dogs and relax. After the game, stay late to celebrate this great nation with a spectacular firework show high above SunTrust Park.

Pied Piper Parade, Concert and Fireworks

5:30-10 p.m. July 4 Downtown Decatur, 113 Clairemont Ave., Decatur.

This event is ideal if you enjoy a hometown feel and want to avoid the craziness of downtown Atlanta. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, and ends at the Community Bandstand on the square with a presentation of colors and the "Star Spangled Banner." Live music from the Callanwolde Concert Band begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark.

Stars and Stripes Celebration

7:30-10:30 p.m., July 4, Concourse Corporate Center lawn, 5 Concourse Pkwy, Sandy Springs.

God Bless America and the King and Queen buildings too as the skies above Sandy Springs will dazzle and shine for the annual Stars and Stripes Celebration fireworks event. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, enjoy music from Bogey & The Viceroys, and enjoy an evening under the stars.

Fireworks on the Fourth

6-11 p.m., July 4, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

OTP, anyone? The Strand's celebrated Fireworks on the Fourth will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails on the terrace. It's a spectacular venue to see Marietta's sky light up, and the theatre provides an excellent view of the thousands in the square's streets below. Guests should purchase tickets in advance as it usually sells out.

July 4th Spectacular

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

Independence Day in Woodstock is an all-day festivity that starts at 10 a.m. with a parade down Main Street. Then from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy festivities at the festival in The Park at City Center. At dusk, head on down to the Target Shopping Center on Highway 92 near 575 for an amazing fireworks display.

Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza

5:30 p.m., July 4, Roswell High School, 11595 King Rd, Roswell.

This Roswell tradition, now in its 20th year, will be held on the front lawn at Roswell High School. There will be a Kids Zone with giant Inflatables and carnival games, food trucks, live music, and the spectacular fireworks show at dark.

4th of July Fireworks Hike

8-10 p.m., July 4, Panola Mountain State Park, 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge.

If you want to slow down and do something way different this July 4, join a ranger for a leisurely stroll to the top of Panola Mountain. Hikers will enjoy a panoramic view of Stone Mountain and Atlanta's Independence Day Celebrations from a distance.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.