11 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Atlanta

It's almost impossible to talk about black history in America without mentioning Atlanta.

Over the years, the city has become the home of record-breaking musicians, athletes, civil rights leaders, entrepreneurs and artists. Throughout February, there is no shortage of events to help you celebrate Black History Month all around the greater Atlanta area. Here are a few events you don't want to miss:

1. Take part in the annual Black History Month Parade

Hurt Park

25 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23, the streets of Atlanta will turn into a full-blown party for the annual Black History Month Parade. Known as the “largest celebration of African-American History Month in America,” the parade features music, dancing and hometown heroes. You can bring the family and join the fun free of charge.

The parade begins at Hurt Park in Atlanta, but you can watch along Peachtree Center Ave., Marietta St. and Peachtree St. The full parade route can be found online.

2. Visit Children's Museum of Atlanta

275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta

Throughout the month of February, the Children's Museum of Atlanta will host Black History Month programs each day. The events include a mini musical and a science show.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $13 to $19. The museum is closed on Wednesdays.

3. Break a sweat on the Sweet Auburn Running Tour

Butler Street CDC (Formerly Butler Street YMCA)

22 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE, Atlanta

On Saturday, Feb. 9, RunWithE and Movers and Pacers ATL are sponsoring the Historic Sweet Auburn Black History Kids Running Tour. You can register online for free. The event will feature lessons about the history of the area as well as food, soft drinks and a DJ courtesy of Hip Hop Gives Back. The festivities from from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

4. Bring the kids for a Black History Month Crafternoon

Kennesaw Library

2250 Lewis St., Kennesaw

If you're looking for a hands-on activity to do with your children, the Kennesaw Library is hosting a Black History Month Crafternoon on Thursday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to noon. The event will teach children about the contributions of African Americans throughout history and then guide them through art projects to celebrate each of them.

5. Join in the 2019 Gwinnett County Black History Month Celebration

Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center

75 Langley Dr., 1st Floor, Atrium, Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County is joining forces with the United Ebony Society for its annual Black History Month Celebration from 6 -8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. This free event features performances, speakers and presentations. Attendees are encouraged to register online.

6. Take a Downtown History Tour

ATL Playground

84 Peachtree St., NW, Atlanta

On the first and third Saturday of each month, you can take the Downtown History Tour known as Atlanta from the Ashes. Learn all about Atlanta's ties to the Civil Rights Movement, the growth of Coca Cola and other interesting facts about the Woodruff Park area.

This event is free, but attendees must register online. The tour runs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

7. Visit the Center for Civil and Human Rights for free

100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta

This year, The Coca-Cola Foundation, is offering free to the Center for Civil and Human Rights from January 28 — February 28, 2019.

Throughout the month, there will be events focused on Black History:

Feb. 13: Catalyst for Change – A public discussion about the history of baseball and Atlanta's former teams: The Atlanta Crackers and the Atlanta Black Crackers. Feb. 22: In Remembrance of King: Civil Rights Tapestries Premiere – The Center for Civil and Human Rights has partnered with Amnesty International's Art for Amnesty and the City of Atlanta to launch this upcoming temporary exhibition. Feb. 26: PNC Bank is hosting a free event celebrating African Americans in the arts from 7:30-9:30 a.m. You can register and learn more online.

8. Tour the home of Atlanta's first black millionaire

Herndon Home Mansion Museum

587 University Place NW, Atlanta

Every Tuesday and Thursday in February, you can tour the home of Alonzo Herndon, Atlanta's first black millionaire. The Herndon Home Mansion is operated by the Alonzo F. and Norris B. Herndon Foundation. Its mission is to increase the awareness and appreciation of the significance of the Herndons, one of Atlanta's most prominent black families, and the historical context in which they lived and worked.

Tickets can be purchased online and prices range from $7 to $10. Tours run from 3-4 p.m.

9. Celebrate at Roswell's Festival of Black History and Culture

Various locations around Roswell.

Each year, the City of Roswell becomes the home of one of the largest Black History Month celebrations in Georgia. The event is described as a way to share in African American history while discovering more about the heritage, art, food and contributions that define the culture.

The festival features different events all throughout the month of February. Full details, including schedules and locations, can be found on the City of Roswell website.

10. Visit the APEX museum

135 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta

At the APEX museum, every month is Black History Month. This month, you can experience the Sweet Auburn, Women in Stem, The Georgia Negro and Africa: The Untold Story exhibits.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission ranges from $5 to $7.

11. Catch a Free Screening of Black Panther at AMC

Check the ticketing website to find a theater near you.

Last month, Disney announced that it would be honoring Black History Month this year by offering free screenings of Black Panther during the first week of February at select AMC theaters across the country.

Black Panther tells the story of T'Challa, a prince who must fight to defend his place as king following the death of his father. Filled with epic battles, thrilling action and compelling characters, Black Panther doubles as a true celebration of the accomplishments of African Americans in the film industry. The film recently won the Screen Actors Guild award for Best Cast and was nominated for Best Picture at the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are available from Feb. 1-7.

