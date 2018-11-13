10 ways to experience St. Augustine's Nights of Lights 25th annual spectacular

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Holiday light displays may be one of your favorite parts of the holiday season. And after a visit to Florida's Historic Coast during Nights of Lights, the nation's oldest city will be at the top of your list every year.
Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Florida, is a city-wide holiday light display celebrating its 25 anniversary in 2018 and runs from November 17, 2018 - February 3, 2019. Nights of Lights has been listed among the top 10 holiday light displays in the world by National Geographic. And for good reason. White lights drape the city's unique Spanish Colonial architecture and glow from the sidewalks to the rooftops, over the Bridge of Lions, along historic buildings, public spaces, local hotels, restaurants and bed and breakfast inns throughout approximately 20 blocks of the Nation's Oldest City's historic district. This makes Nights of Lights unique by any standard.
Kicking off the holiday celebration is Light-Up! Night, Saturday, November 17, 2018. The festive celebration features live entertainment and the flipping of the switch to light the city's Christmas tree and all the lights in the Plaza de La Constitución. Music and entertainment begin at 4 p.m. with the Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the plaza. To see the complete Light-Up! Nights schedule visit the city's website.
Since Nights of Lights covers such an expansive area of St. Augustine, there are plenty of ways to view the lights. Here are 10 brilliant ways to see Nights of Lights:
- Climb aboard the Old Town Trolley's Famous Nights of Lights Tour. Tours depart nightly beginning at 6 p.m. from the Visitor Information Center. New this year is a Fast Track Pass for priority check-in. The Fast Track Pass costs $16.99 for adults, $8.99 for children 3 - 12 and children under age 3 are free. General Admission costs $13.99 for adults, $5.99 for children 3-12 and children under age 3 are free.
- Get on track for Nights of Lights on the Ripley's Big Red Christmas Train Nights of Lights Tour. New this year is the VIP Nights of Lights pass available Fridays - Sundays for priority check in. VIP tickets are $14.99 for adults and $7.99 for children. General admission tickets are $11.99 for adults and $5.99 for children. Board the Red Train Nights of Lights Tour at Ripley's Museum.
- Nights of Lights shines from the water, too. St. Augustine Eco Tours harbor tour of the Nights of Lights provides a peaceful way to experience the illuminated city aboard 6 or 12-passenger boats. Take in the view of Nights of Lights from the sea aboard the Schooner Freedom on the ship's Sunset Sail. Florida Water Tours offers Nights of Lights boat cruises three times a night. Take a ride with the pirates aboard the Black Raven and enjoy the view of Nights of Lights along with a humorous pirate show.
- Grab your friends and enjoy a Nights of Lights Wine & Carriage Tour. Enjoy a glass of wine on this group tour aboard a horse-drawn carriage as you travel the brick-lined streets. The Tasting Tours nightly excursions are $49 per person and come with a souvenir wine glass.
- Just take a walk on the bright side! Each Sunday in December and January, Tour Saint Augustine guides lead a 90-minute walking tour where participants can enjoy St. Augustine's history while learning about unique colonial folklore and holiday traditions amid the backdrop of the glow of the city's white lights. Sites include the opulent Lightner Museum courtyard, Plaza de la Constitución and the enchanting Bayfront. Beginning with homemade hot chocolate or ice cream. Tours start at 6:30 p.m. and are $20 per person.
- Small groups can book a Nights of Lights tour aboard electric vehicles narrated by expert guides. The electric vehicles allow can traverse more of the narrow and less traveled streets. St. Augustine Gold Tours provides private tours for up to six adults and one child. Reservations must be made in advance and the cost for a private group tour is $100.
- Enjoy a romantic horse and carriage tour. Tours depart from the Bayfront near the Castillo de San Marcos daily. Rates vary from $125 for a group of 4 and up. Reserve your carriage with Southern Carriages or with Country Carriages.
- Ring in the New Year Oceanside at the annual Beach Blast Off. The festivities take place at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park and include fireworks, kids zone food vendors and live music.
- Of course, St. Augustine is an imminently walkable city, so many people walk through the city and explore at their own leisure.
- Parking is at a premium during the peak days of Nights of Lights. The city is offering a free Park 'n Ride Shuttle every Saturday from November 17 - December 28.
Ways to Save during Nights of Lights
Lodging deals: From romantic bed & breakfast inns to familiar hotels and beachside resorts, special mid-week offers and lodging deals are available during Nights of Lights. Plan your mid-week stay to take advantage of the great deals during Nights of Lights.
