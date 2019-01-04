0 10 can't-miss Atlanta winter festivals in January

Begin the new year right − with variety.

From an artist market to a horror convention, you can keep yourself merry and bright well beyond the holidays with our list of this month’s top events.

Take a look at the 10 can’t-miss festivals and events taking place across metro Atlanta in January.

Tellus Science Museum 10th Birthday Party. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12. Members free admission, non-members regular admission. Tellus Science Museum. 100 Tellus Dr., Cartersville. www.tellusmuseum.org.

Celebrate ten years of Tellus Science Museum with science games, balloon animals, face painting and more. More than 2 million people have visited the museum in its permanent and rotating collections since opening.

License to Chill Snow Island. Times vary. Now until Feb. 24. $39.99 all-access pass. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy., Buford. www.lanierislands.com.

Atlanta's weather has no chill, except at License to Chill Snow Island. You can find yours with a wintry vacation on the fastest snow tubing hill in North America. There are also two incredible snow slides, ice skating, fire pits and s'mores, and other fun for the whole family.

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 13. $18 per person, $54 per family (2 adults and up to 4 children). Georgia Aquarium. 225 Baker St, NW., Atlanta. www.atlantajewishlifefestival.com.

The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival "aims to promote and celebrate Jewish and Israeli arts, food, music, and cultural experiences throughout the city," and for people from all walks of life, it's a chance to connect the community through social activity and education. A kids zone, artist vendors, and food vendors round out the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival experience.

Transgression Presents CLUE. 7:30 p.m. doors, show at 8 p.m. Jan. 17-19, 24-26. $40 per ticket. Atlanta History Center's Swan House. 130 West Paces Ferry Road, NW., Atlanta. www.eventbrite.com.

The team behind Deer Beer Wolf's Transgression ATL are transforming Atlanta History Center's Swan House into the backdrop for the classic whodunnit, CLUE. Their latest offering blends the mystery board game's characters and the film's slapstick comedy. And just like the game, the performance will also have alternate endings on different dates.

Atlanta Winter Wine Festival. Noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Jan. 19. $45 in advance and $60 day of the event. City Winery. 650 North Ave, NE. #201, Atlanta. www.atlantawinefestivals.com.

Atlanta Winter Wine Festival will take place at City Winery on Saturday, Jan. 19. There are two sessions; one from noon to 4 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be more than 50 wines, beers, and ciders on hand along with live music and food.

MLK Day 5K Drum Run. Music Starts at 8 a.m., 5k line up at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 21. $30 registration. Piedmont Park. 400 Park Drive NE., Atlanta. www.mlkday5k.com.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day with fellowship and fitness. The 5K run (or walk) will take place in Piedmont Park from start to finish. Vibe on the run to the rhythm of a 3.1 mile drumline all along the race course.

Days of the Dead. 5-11 p.m. Jan. 25, 11 a.m-7 p.m. Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27. Prices vary. Atlanta Sheraton. 165 Courtland St, NE., Atlanta. www.daysofthedead.com.

Horror isn't just for Halloween...Days of the Dead is scaring up the best in fan favorites. With a pass, guests can attend panels, play spooky games and meet legendary icons like Clive Barker and Tony Moran.

Groundhog Day Jugglers Festival. Times vary. Jan. 25-27. Prices vary. Yaarab Shrine Center. 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. www.atlantajugglers.org.

Make your way to the Yaarab Shrine Center for the best juggling in town. You'll find jugglers, unicyclists, hoopers, kendama (a Japanese cup-and-ball game), live music and fun for the whole family.

Smyrna Oysterfest. 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Jan. 26, Noon-4 a.m. Jan. 27. $15 two-day general admission. Atkins Park Smyrna. 2840 Atlanta Rd., Smyrna. www.smyrnaoysterfest.com.

This Mardi Gras-themed Oysterfest will take place at Atkins Park in Smyrna. There will be plenty of raw, grilled, and fried oysters in addition to Abita beer and New Orleans-inspired music. And no need to fret about the weather, the main stage will be in a heated tent.

Callanwolde Artist Market. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27. $5 general admission. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. 980 Briarcliff Road, NE., Atlanta. www.callanwolde.org.

Callanwolde's two-day artist market will feature more than 80 artists in the heart of Atlanta. Artists such as painters, photographers, jewelers, and sculptors will have display spaces throughout the 1920 Callanwolde mansion. Besides all the beautiful art, guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, dance performances and more.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.