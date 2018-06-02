0 Looking for love? Come to 'The Bachelor' casting event in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The search is on for eligible women who are ready to find true love on the new season of “The Bachelor” on Channel 2.

Those who feel like they’re ready for an experience of a lifetime -- and perhaps to meet the man of their dreams -- are invited to attend the upcoming casting event in Atlanta.

The open casting call will be held on Saturday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at WSB-TV.

If you can’t make the casting call in person, you can apply online. CLICK HERE for details.

Questions include whether you drink, whether you’ve ever been arrested, why would you want to find a spouse on TV, describing your ideal mate, your hobbies and three adjectives that would surprise people about you. It’s recommended you also create a video.

There is no specified age range, but the cast tends to be men and women in their 20s and 30s.

Nowadays, “The Bachelor” is usually someone who appeared on the previous season of “The Bachelorette.” And being on “The Bachelor” is in effect a casting call to join “The Bachelorette” in 2019.

CLICK HERE for a list of all the casting calls for season 23 nationwide.

Atlantans pop up on occasion on the show and one -- Andi Dorfman -- ended up becoming “The Bachelorette” in 2014 after almost becoming Juan Pablo’s fiance season 18.

She ended up picking fellow Atlantan Josh Murray, but their engagement was short-lived.

After the break up, she moved to New York City and wrote a tell-all book in 2016 that did not portray Murray kindly.

This season’s “The Bachelorette,” which debuted last Monday, features a construction manager from Alpharetta named Alex Templeman who survived week one and is in the top 22.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor” is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner and Elan Gale are executive producers.

Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

