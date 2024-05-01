U.S. has lost billions due to hackers. We show you how it’s done and how to keep yourself safe

ATLANTA — Hackers are working overtime and making billions scamming Americans.
Channel 2 Action News got an inside look at how the criminals steal our personal information.
[HAVE A STORY FOR 2 INVESTIGATES? Submit a tip here]
“The criminal element is just getting better,” cyber threat researcher Willis McDonald said.
Today on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., Consumer Adviser Clark Howard shows you how to protect yourself.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Car owners suing Subaru, saying their cars accelerated without them touching the gas pedal
- Group of South Fulton home owners take action to keep squatters out of neighborhood
- From arrest to deportation, we get up-close look at the work ICE agents do every day
- Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group