Bulgaria gives its Eurovision winner Dara a grand welcome upon her return home

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Hundreds of cheering fans waving Bulgarian flags welcomed Eurovision Song Contest winner Dara upon her return home on Sunday.

Visibly tired but smiling, the 27-year-old singer arrived at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport waving the Eurovision trophy. Bulgaria's major television stations made changes to their regular programs to air live coverage from the airport.

“This award marks the beginning of my future international career,” Dara said.

The singer won the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna on Saturday with her infectious party anthem "Bangaranga," giving the southeast European country its first-ever victory in the competition.

“We have done something great for Bulgarian music, and I hope this sends a message that Bulgaria’s performers and artists deserve stronger support,” Dara said.

She said that Bulgaria is “an exceptionally talented nation that will continue to receive more and more attention.”

Dara, whose real name is Darina Yotova, beat 24 other competitors during Saturday’s grand final of the European pop music competition. Her song’s infectious beats and tightly choreographed dance routine proved a hit with both national juries in participating countries and viewers around the world, whose votes together decide the winner.

Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev was among the officials at the airport. Terziev said that the capital city is ready to host the next edition of the European song contest in 2027 when Bulgaria will mark the 20th anniversary of joining the European Union.

The Balkan country’s political leaders joined the outburst of national pride.

Parliamentary speaker Mihaela Dotsova called Dara's win an “inspiration for the nation,” while President Iliana Yotova said that it was a “triumph for Bulgaria” and Prime Minister Rumen Radev proclaimed it “a victory with global resonance.”

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