Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and talent manager, dies at 48

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and Reba McEntire’s former stepson has died at the age of 48.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for the family told PEOPLE in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

On Wednesday Clarkson announced that she had postponed her Las Vegas residency in order to spend time with family.

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children, Remington, 9 and River, 11.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she said in a statement.

