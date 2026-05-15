At-home jewelry care has quietly become one of the fastest-growing segments in personal care, driven by rising jewelry values, better cleaning technology, and a desire to keep generational jewelry clean from surface buildup and environmental elements.

The global jewelry care products market was valued at $680 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, according to Data Horizzon Research, a 5.6% compound annual growth rate driven by consumers who want to protect their investment without handing it off to a jeweler every few months.

The products, the awareness, and the cultural emphasis on treating yourself well have converged into a routine that more households are building into their everyday lives.

To people who've long treated jewelry as both personal expression and generational wealth, like the chain handed down from your grandmother or the earrings worn for every special moment, this isn't a trend so much as a natural extension of how jewelry has always been valued. Taking care of what you have is its own form of respect.

How Do You Properly Care for Jewelry at Home?

Proper at-home jewelry care starts with understanding what you own and what each piece actually needs, because not all metals and stones respond the same way to the same products. Gold, silver, platinum, and gemstone-set pieces each carry different cleaning requirements, and using the wrong solution on the wrong material can dull a finish or damage a setting faster than everyday wear would.

Building a care routine around your specific collection rather than a one-size approach is where most people see the biggest difference in longevity and appearance.

Consistency matters far more than intensity. According to jewelry maintenance guidance from Washington Diamond, pieces worn daily benefit from a light wipe a few times a week, a deeper clean every one to two weeks, and a comprehensive clean once a month.

That schedule stops buildup from becoming a problem that requires professional intervention, and it keeps your pieces looking like they did when you first got them.

What to Keep Away From Your Jewelry

The habits that damage jewelry most often aren't dramatic but are small, repeated exposures that accumulate over time. The substances most likely to dull, discolor, or structurally compromise your pieces include:

Lotion, perfume, and hairspray, which coat metal and stone surfaces and attract additional buildup

Chlorine from pools and hot tubs, which weakens gold alloys and can compromise prong settings

Household cleaning products containing bleach or ammonia, which discolor silver and corrode softer metals

Saltwater, which accelerates oxidation in silver and causes long-term surface pitting in untreated metals

What Is the Best Way to Clean Jewelry at Home?

The best approach depends on the piece, but the most universally effective at-home method for everyday fine jewelry is warm water with a small amount of mild dish soap and a soft-bristle brush. It's gentle enough to protect delicate settings and effective enough to lift oil and residue from metal and stone surfaces.

For intricate pieces with hard-to-reach areas, ultrasonic cleaning solutions have become the go-to upgrade for consumers who want a deeper clean without professional pricing.

What makes ultrasonic solutions particularly well-suited to modern DIY jewelry care is the combination of high-frequency action and specialized formula, as the solution loosens and lifts buildup from areas a brush can't reach. For consumers maintaining multiple pieces regularly, the cost-per-clean advantage over professional cleaning becomes significant.

An ultrasonic jewelry cleaner solution like the Evodyne 2-pack brings that capability to your counter, a direct trade of professional results for professional appointment scheduling.

Storage Is Part of the Care Equation

How you store jewelry between wearings affects its condition just as much as how you clean it:

Pieces stored together without separation scratch each other.

Silver stored in the open air oxidizes faster than silver stored in anti-tarnish pouches.

Chains left coiled without support develop stress points at the links over time.

Why Consumer Jewelry Habits Are Shifting Toward Self-Sufficiency

The broader shift toward at-home luxury care reflects a genuine change in how consumers think about the relationship between ownership and responsibility. Jewelry that represents a significant financial and emotional investment, such as engagement rings, heirloom pieces, and anniversary gifts, deserves the kind of regular attention that a quarterly professional cleaning doesn't provide on its own.

Consumers across income levels have started treating the maintenance of their most valuable personal items the same way they treat skincare: as a consistent, built-in routine rather than a reactive fix.

Popular jewelry trends in 2026 have also pushed this along, as the resurgence of thick gold chains, layered pieces, and statement earrings has made the motivation for proper care more personal than transactional. When a piece means something, you want to keep it looking the way it looked the first time you put it on.

That feeling is exactly what's driving the category's growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaning Safe for All Types of Jewelry?

Ultrasonic cleaning works well for most solid gold, platinum, and diamond pieces, but it's not appropriate for every material. Pearls, emeralds, opals, and turquoise are porous or have surface treatments that ultrasonic vibration can damage, so those pieces are better cleaned with a soft cloth and a gentle, stone-appropriate solution.

When in doubt about a specific piece, check the manufacturer's guidance before using any mechanical cleaning method.

What's the Difference Between Jewelry Cleaning and Jewelry Polishing?

Cleaning removes surface buildup (oils, lotion, oxidation) and restores clarity and shine without altering the metal itself. Polishing removes a microscopic layer of metal to eliminate fine scratches and restore a high-finish surface, which is why polished pieces look different from cleaned ones, but also why frequent polishing can eventually thin the metal over time.

For most at-home routines, regular cleaning handles the majority of what makes jewelry look dull, and polishing is a periodic addition rather than a routine step.

Understanding Home Jewelry Care

At-home jewelry care has moved well past DIY novelty into a genuine consumer category with real market momentum. Knowing what to avoid, cleaning on a consistent schedule, storing pieces properly, and using the right solutions for the right materials are all within reach, and they make a measurable difference in how your jewelry holds up over time.

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