Dental technology has provided more options for managing missing teeth, allowing prosthodontists to take a more personalized approach to restoration. These dental restoration specialists often recommend dental implants when the patient's jawbone health and budget allow, as they provide a long-term solution for tooth replacement. Additionally, there are dental restoration methods such as implant-supported dentures, fixed dental bridges, partial or full removable dentures to consider.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 120 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth, with as many as 36 million not having any teeth at all. As more people understand the various options available to them, they can enjoy the health benefits of replacing these teeth, from better nutrition to jawbone preservation.

Who Is a Prosthodontist?

This dental specialist is someone to call when it's time to restore or replace a missing or damaged tooth. They can replace one tooth or do a full mouth reconstruction. Thanks to advanced accredited training beyond regular dental school, your prosthodontist can handle complex procedures from installing crowns to dental implants to handling TMJ disorders.

How Can I Replace Missing Teeth?

Your tooth replacement options include:

Dental implants Implant-support dentures Fixed dental bridges Partial/full removable dentures

If a patient's overall jaw health and finances permit, opting for dental implants is the preferred solution, as your dental specialist can replace the entire tooth from the crown to the root.

Dental implants can support:

Individual teeth

Bridges

A full mouth replacement supported by 4 to 6 strategically placed implants

Dental bridges don't require surgery as they use surrounding teeth as an anchor.

For another less invasive and cheaper alternative, dentures are still a viable solution. Removable dentures work by using a metal or acrylic clasp to attach to remaining teeth. However, unlike implants, dentures don't stop bone loss and usually need replacement every 5 to 10 years.

Additionally, patients can consider a hybrid solution that combines implants and dentures. Your dental specialist can install 2 to 4 dental implants, and your dentures cannot attach to them. As a result, dentures won't slip and can still be removed for easy cleaning.

What Makes Up a Dental Implant?

Your dental implant is a permanent replacement that consists of three distinct parts: the crown, abutment, and implant.

Once approved for the process at Smileworks dental implant clinic, the first surgical step is the titanium implant placed directly into your jawbone, which is the replacement for your old natural tooth root. The abutment connects the metal implant to the crown and ensures the crown is secure. In some cases, the abutment may be placed as soon as the implant adheres to your jawbone.

Once osseointegration is complete, it's time for the crown, which appears and functions as a natural tooth.

What Is the Science Behind Osseointegration?

The reason why your dental implant process takes several months is because of the natural process of osseointegration, discovered by Dr.Branemark in the 1960s. This multi-stage biological healing process allows bone-forming cells called osteoblasts to grow onto the implant surface, thus fixing them in place long-term. Bone can bond in such a manner due to titanium's biocompatible oxide layer (TiO2).

After initial placement:

Blood from severed vessels fills the space

Fibrin clot formation develops

Immune cells migrate to the area to remove bacteria and debris

Osteoblasts also begin to move to the implant surface

A new bone matrix begins to form from this stabilized blood clot as stability develops within about seven days.

How Does Managing Missing Teeth Help Overall Health?

The health benefits of taking a prosthodontist's advice are numerous. First of all, you can preserve your jawbone, which can decline when a tooth is lost at the root. Since dental implants act as artificial roots, they play a vital role in maintaining overall bone density and preventing your face from sinking in.

Filling in gaps also protects neighboring teeth by preventing shifting and overworking that can wear them down. As a result, you may experience further tooth loss.

Eating can become more difficult without enough teeth or healthy ones to properly chew and stimulate digestion, which begins in the mouth. Enjoy greater diet options, as a partial or full replacement encourages a full range of food intake from crunchy, healthy vegetables to a chewy, juicy steak.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Disqualifies You From Dental Implants?

In order to get a dental implant, you need approval from your prosthodontist. However, you won't be a candidate for this procedure if your initial examination uncovers insufficient jawbone availability.

Uncontrolled chronic health issues such as diabetes and other autoimmune disorders make surgery unsafe. Those who use heavy alcohol, certain medications, and are smokers also aren't eligible.

These conditions can all affect the extensive healing and implant success rate. However, issues such as gum disease and bone loss may be treated beforehand to allow surgery. For example, if you have an infection around the teeth, periodontal treatment may be available. Bone grafts can sometimes help to provide enough healthy bone to anchor the implant.

What Is the Oldest Age to Get Dental Implants?

Luckily, there isn't an age limit to get dental implants. After all, seniors in their 70s, 80s, and even 90s can get this treatment to permanently replace missing teeth. Doing so allows them to forgo the disadvantages of using dentures, such as slipping and difficulty eating a range of foods.

How Painful Are Dental Implants?

When you get dental implant surgery, you'll be under local anesthesia, which makes it generally painless. However, you may experience some discomfort after the procedure, such as moderate swelling, bruising, and soreness for the first few days. You can typically manage these outcomes with ice and over-the-counter pain relievers.

The Prosthodontic Treatment Advice for Missing Teeth

Dental advancements have increased the available oral health solutions for missing teeth. After all, a missing tooth can happen for a number of reasons, from poor oral hygiene to age to an accident. Regardless of your situation, you no longer have to live with the discomfort or insecurity of missing teeth, with solutions such as dental implants, implant-supported dentures, removable dentures, and more.

If you enjoyed this insight about dental health solutions, continue to review our website for more insightful content.

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