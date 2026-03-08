From lax cybersecurity measures to operating outdated software and hardware, these are technology risks small businesses overlook until it's too late, and they suffer a breach. Poor password policies, a lack of data backups, and unmanaged "Shadow IT" can be just as crippling.

As a small business owner yourself, you must be aware of all these tech vulnerabilities and address them without delay, as all it takes is one breach for your firm to permanently close its doors.

As Cybercrime Magazine reported in February 2026, four in five small businesses got hit by a data or security breach last year. It also noted that three in five small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) closed permanently within six months of a breach or hack.

All those figures should make you realize how devastating unnoticed tech vulnerabilities are and why your business must identify these risks before it's too late.

What Are the Risks of Technology?

The risks of technology can range from physical health concerns (e.g., eye strain and "tech neck") to cybersecurity threats (such as data breaches and ransomware attacks).

As small businesses face all these technology risks, owners and leaders must implement proper workplace well-being policies and IT security strategies to prevent or mitigate their occurrence.

What Is the Top Technology Risk?

Cybercrime is one of, if not the top, technology risk everyone faces, from individuals to small businesses, massive corporations, and governments.

Indeed, the World Economic Forum reports that 72% of cyber leaders say that cyber risks are rising. Ransomware is a top concern for many, while others worry about the malicious use of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Other primary concerns are:

Social engineering attacks

Cyber espionage

Intellectual property theft

What Technology Risks Do Small Businesses Often Overlook?

Security risks, a lack of up-to-date tech solutions, and downtime are IT challenges businesses often face, as pointed out by this Raleigh managed IT service provider. Left unaddressed, they can lead to operational disruptions and decreased productivity. Clients will also be unhappy, and profit and business loss will occur along the way.

By understanding what these technology risks are and if they're present in your firm, you can up your small business cybersecurity ante and take preventative tech measures to mitigate them and their devastating impact.

Lax Cybersecurity Measures

An article published on USA Today cited data from a 2025 MasterCard survey of small business owners. It found that only 20% of respondents had a high level of confidence in their cybersecurity measures.

The survey's findings suggest that many other SMBs are lacking cybersecurity and tech risk management, making them highly vulnerable to attacks.

Operating Outdated or Legacy Software and Hardware

Outdated or legacy technologies are significant tech risks that serve as gateways to cyberattacks and ransomware, given their unpatched security vulnerabilities. They lack the modern safety features that can protect them against breaches. Their old age makes them less secure and easier to penetrate or hack.

Small businesses that still rely on outdated or legacy technology do so primarily because of their limited financial resources. Some also "fear" that upgrading their IT infrastructure will result in significant operational disruption.

Poor Password Policies

Poor password policies provide cybercriminals an easy way to penetrate, breach, steal from, and disrupt IT systems and networks. Weak, recycled, and infrequently changed passwords are easy to guess, while others are already "out" (they've been previously stolen, leaked, and sold on the dark web).

Despite the well-known dangers of weak and recycled passwords, billions of them still exist. Indeed, according to an April 2025 article from CyberNews, a study found that of 19 billion newly exposed passwords, 94% were either duplicates or reused.

A Lack of Data Backups

All businesses, regardless of size, should be creating daily backups of their most critical data. Without backups, organizations leave themselves vulnerable to permanent data loss, which can lead to disastrous operational downtime and financial ruin from cybercrimes like data theft and ransomware.

Unmanaged Shadow IT

The term "shadow IT" refers to IT devices, tools, and systems employees use for work but do so without the knowledge, approval, or supervision of their respective IT department. Examples include:

Hardware, such as non-company-issued smartphones, tablets, and laptops

Software, including mobile and desktop applications

Cloud services, such as online media storage, messaging, and project management apps

As unsactioned tools, they create significant, unmonitored loopholes and flaws in a company's IT infrastructure. If you allow them in your small business, know that it's at risk of data leakage and non-compliance with data protection regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Small Businesses Mitigate Technology Risks?

The first step is to identify your small business's unique security risks. If you know what's threatening it, you can take targeted actions to mitigate the specific threats.

Enforcing strong password hygiene policies is just as crucial. Use reliable password managers that prohibit the use of passwords that are basic, easy to guess, reused, or high-risk (e.g., previously leaked ones). Such tools also help users create stronger security credentials that are harder to crack and decipher.

Have employees undergo regular training for preventing and mitigating technology risks, too. If feasible, consider working with a managed IT service provider, as they can fortify your IT security. They offer solutions like 24/7 monitoring, continuous threat detection, backup, recovery, and preventive IT.

What Can Happen to Small Firms Hit by Cyberattacks?

Direct financial losses are some of the first consequences you can expect if your firm gets hit by a breach. Cybercriminals can steal money from your business, for instance. They can transfer funds from your corporate bank accounts to theirs.

Becoming a victim of cybercrime also puts businesses at risk of reputation damage. Customers will lose trust in these firms, and in fear of having their data stolen too, they'd rather switch to a different company.

All those consequences can lead to profit loss, with the worst outcome being bankruptcy and business closure.

Combat These Small Business Technology Risks

Lax cybersecurity measures, outdated software and hardware, poor password hygiene, a lack of data backups, and unmanaged shadow IT are all technology risks that small businesses should never overlook. Otherwise, they'll just make themselves an easy target for hackers and cybercriminals.

