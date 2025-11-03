From visiting Dollywood to enjoying a carriage ride through Cades Cove and going on a thrilling ATV tour, these are some of the top things to do in Pigeon Forge for couples.

Going on a wine trail and boarding a helicopter for a scenic view of the Smokies are other excellent ideas. Alternatively, you can spend some quiet time in Pigeon Forge's "secret garden."

With so many things to do and sights to see, it's no wonder the city warmly welcomes over 10 million visitors yearly, per the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism.

Pigeon Forge, which is not just desirable for couples but for entire families, awaits you and your better half for memorable romantic getaways, be it a weekender or a week-long trip.

What Is the Number One Thing to Do in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee?

While there's no single "number one" thing to do in Pigeon Forge, as everyone has their own preferences, many sources cite Dollywood as the most visited attraction in the area.

Indeed, a Yahoo article pointed out how TripAdvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards named Dollywood the best theme park in the entire United States. It's also the world's highest-ranked U.S.-based theme park.

Dollywood is the brainchild of American singer-songwriter, businesswoman, and actress Dolly Parton.

According to Dolly Parton's official website, the theme park and resort complex is Tennessee's largest ticketed attraction. It's also the primary provider of jobs in Sevier County, TN.

What Can Couples Do in Pigeon Forge, TN?

Aside from visiting Dollywood, many other Pigeon Forge attractions make for the perfect couple's activities in Tennessee, from Cades Cove carriage rides to ATV tours.

Don't forget about the wine trails with Rocky Top. There are also scenic helicopter tours that offer views of the breathtaking Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Hop on a Horse-Drawn Carriage at Cades Cove

Cades Cove, easily accessible from Pigeon Forge, is a scenic valley bordered by beautiful, striking mountains on all sides. There's an 11-mile, one-way loop road encircling it, providing easy access to the natural area's hiking trails and wildlife viewing spots.

You can start your romantic day here by getting on a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a guided tour. Your friendly guide will take you through the forest trails, letting you and your partner enjoy a relaxing way to take in the stunning scenery.

Experience the Ride of Your Life With a Pigeon Forge ATV Tour

Who says a romantic date night in Pigeon Forge always has to be calm and quiet?

If you're looking for an adventure with your better half, consider booking one of the thrilling Pigeon Forge ATV tours. It's a heart-pumping way to see the beauty of Tennessee's gorgeous backcountry.

During your tour, experienced guides will lead you through forests, streams, hills, and let you marvel at panoramic overlooks.

Enjoy Delicious Wine (for Free!)

Imagine this.

You and your better half are walking through five of the best wineries in Pigeon Forge, with each spot offering unique, delicious snacks and activities. In each winery, you get to taste exceptional wine for free.

You can expect all that and more by going on a self-guided wine trail with Rocky Top. At your first winery, you can pick up a free passport and get it stamped at each stop. If you visit all five wineries, you get to take home a prize!

See the Smokies From Up Above

If you and your partner want a different "take" on Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains, one of your best options is to see them from up above. You can do so by boarding a helicopter.

Helicopter tours range from introductory flights to more comprehensive excursion rides throughout Pigeon Forge.

Relax in Hidden Romantic Spots in Pigeon Forge

If your idea of a romantic getaway is spending time with your loved one in a "secret garden," Pigeon Forge's Parrot Mountain and Gardens has you covered.

The small aviary, home to tropical birds, is an enclosed garden. Here, you'll find an array of majestic birds, from toucans to hornbills and magpies. The park also offers more avian encounters, even peacocks, and waterfalls.

What to Do at Night in Pigeon Forge for Adults?

If you're planning a romantic date night in Pigeon Forge, you likely can't go wrong with a helicopter night tour. You'll find packages offering private rides, landings in secluded spots, and even sunset flights.

Pigeon Forge also has a bustling nightlife, with many pubs and distilleries. The Great Smoky Mountain Ferris Wheel, which you'll find at The Island, is another romantic way for you and your loved one to see the beauty of the area at night.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Romantic Getaways in Pigeon Forge Expensive?

It depends on what exactly you're doing and where you're going and staying. A helicopter tour, for instance, may cost you the most, while entering the Great Smoky Mountains National Park won't cost you anything, as admission is free.

A great way to stay on top of your budget is to establish an itinerary early on. When you know what you're doing and where you're going, you can better plan for it financially and make the most of your romantic getaway to this beautiful town in Tennessee.

What Are Some Budgeting Tips When Vacationing in Pigeon Forge?

You might feel tempted to splurge during your romantic getaway in Pigeon Forge, which is entirely up to you, if you can afford it. However, if you're on a budget, consider mixing free activities with paid ones (e.g., the wine trail and the ATV tour).

If you're flying to McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville (about an hour from Pigeon Forge), book your flights early, which could potentially get you good discounts.

Do the same with lodging. Always compare prices, as one booking platform can have a significantly lower rate than another.

Consider These Romantic Things to Do in Pigeon Forge for Couples

Whether you and your better half are into outdoor adventures or quiet, relaxing times, there are plenty of romantic things to do in Pigeon Forge for couples that will surely fit your tastes.

From Dollywood entertainment to ATV tours and helicopter rides, consider doing all these if you have the time and budget.

Check out our other articles for the latest local news and lifestyle guides.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.