If you haven't heard yet, know that squirrel pest infestation cases are rising, and it should matter to you, as they can cause severe property damage and safety hazards. While cute and friend-shaped, they're rodents, and they can bring many risks, from house fires to infections.

One reason squirrel infestation cases are increasing is that some species are rapidly spreading to areas outside their traditional habitats. Yahoo, for instance, reported how fox squirrels, once native to the eastern U.S., have migrated west and become invasive in states like Colorado and Utah.

Regardless of where you live, though, whether it's in Salt Lake City, Atlanta, or Nashville, understanding why you must control a rodent infestation can help you make more informed decisions to protect your home and loved ones.

What Does Pest Infestation Mean?

The term "pest infestation" refers to the presence of harmful creatures in large numbers, invading an area (or another creature). Examples of such critters are:

Parasites: Organisms that survive off of another organism (called the "host")

Rodents: Mammals characterized by their single pair of continuously growing incisors (front teeth)

Insects: A diverse class of invertebrate animals (lacking a backbone) that have a hard exoskeleton

Arachnids: Organisms that, like insects, have exoskeletons, but have eight legs instead of only six

What Is an Example of an Infestation?

A perfect example of a pest infestation is one caused by ticks. They're so common yet hazardous that their "bites" land people in emergency rooms.

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) even named ticks the 2025 Pest of the Year. The organization cited data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating that tick bite-related ER visits have reached a five-year high.

Rodents are also typical causes of pest infestations. They're extremely adaptable and, in many cases, rapid breeders. Mice and rats are the most common examples.

However, squirrels, particularly fox squirrels, are making headlines, too, as their populations grow and spread. In doing so, they harm native species in the areas they invade (e.g., red squirrels in the west) and damage human infrastructure, as reported by ABC4.com.

Why Should Rising Squirrel Pest Infestation Cases Matter to Homeowners?

From posing fire risks to causing plumbing-related flooding, these are good reasons why rising squirrel pest infestation cases should matter to you.

Without proper and prompt squirrel control, you and your loved ones could be at risk of health problems. Squirrel bites can be painful, and they can transmit viruses and bacteria to other organisms.

Fire Risks

As rodents, squirrels must keep gnawing to wear down their constantly growing front teeth. Unfortunately, this behavior means they can chew on electrical wires, as pointed out by these specialists in Nashville wildlife removal.

When squirrels chew on electrical wires, they remove the cables' protective insulation, exposing the live metals inside. Exposed wires can generate short circuits, sparks, and extreme heat.

Flammable materials (e.g., insulation, wood, or paper) near exposed wires can then ignite and start a fire.

Plumbing-Related Flooding

Deterring squirrels should be a priority because their "gnawing" behavior can make them chew on plumbing components like:

Plastic PEX pipes

Pipe covers

Pipe flashings or boots

If that happens, it can lead to significant water leaks or cause enough pipe damage to make them burst, leading to indoor flooding.

Structural Damage

Squirrels can cause other forms of property damage by chewing on structural components. With their continuously growing incisors, they can gnaw on:

Roofing materials

Wood

Siding

Insulation

The damage squirrels can wreak on your home even increases your risk of dealing with other pests. The gaps and holes they create on your roof, for instance, can lead to other critters invading your house.

Other rodents (mice and rats) and flying pests (flies and wasps) are just a few examples of pests that can enter through the access points created by a squirrel infestation.

Health and Safety Risks

Squirrels in your home should prompt you to schedule rodent infestation control services without delay, as they can be vectors for diseases and parasites. They can play host to fleas and ticks, which they can bring into your home.

Although rare, squirrels can also bite. They carry the virus that causes rabies and the bacteria that cause the plague.

Exposure to squirrel droppings can pose hazards like salmonellosis and tularemia, too. There's also the risk of acquiring leptospirosis if you come into contact with their urine, and the Leptospira bacteria it contains enter your body through your eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Signs of a Squirrel Pest Infestation?

If you notice damage to garden plants, tree bark, and bird feeders in your yard, chances are, squirrels are visiting you.

It doesn't automatically mean they've already invaded your home, but if you hear noises in the attic or inside the walls (e.g., thumping, scratching, or scurrying during daylight hours), then they most likely have.

You should also take it as a sign that you have a possible squirrel (or other rodent) infestation if you see chew or gnaw marks on wires, wood, pipes, and insulation. Damage to structures, such as gaps or holes in the roof, soffits, and vents, is also a solid indicator.

How Can Homeowners Prevent Squirrel Infestations?

Minimize the risk of squirrels invading your home by eliminating accessible food sources. You should, for instance, use squirrel-proof bird feeders, and if you feed pet dogs or cats outside, clean up immediately after they've eaten. Ensure all your outdoor garbage cans have tight, secure lids, too.

You may also want to consider working with a wildlife control and removal specialist. They'll remove existing wildlife inside your home using safe and humane means and help prevent future infestations by sealing all gaps and using innovative exclusion techniques.

Never Ignore a Squirrel Pest Infestation

A squirrel pest infestation isn't just an expensive issue for your home. It can be a dangerous problem, as these rodents can cause deadly fires and may cause serious illnesses like viral and bacterial infections.

All that should be enough reason to get a wildlife specialist to help as soon as you notice squirrelly activity inside your home.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.