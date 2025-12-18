If you're still on the fence about the potential benefits of insulating old homes, know that new studies have revealed that adding or improving insulation in existing homes can help mitigate health woes, such as reducing hypertension (high blood pressure) risk.

Other potential health benefits of insulation include lowering cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk and improving asthma symptoms. Researchers have also discovered that well-insulated homes can help extend healthy life expectancies.

Plus, insulation is among the most energy-efficient home solutions available.

As the U.S. Department of Energy says, you can save up to 10% on your total energy costs (or up to 20% on your heating and cooling bills) by adding insulation and reducing air leaks.

Is It Worth It to Insulate an Old House?

Yes.

Insulating old homes is usually a worthy investment, as doing so can result in significant energy savings. It can also help improve indoor thermal comfort by reducing drafts and stabilizing temperatures.

Then, there's the impressive list of potential health benefits that can come from this home improvement project, from supporting healthy blood pressure levels to promoting heart and lung health by improving indoor air quality.

How Do You Insulate an Old House?

The first step to insulating old homes (or even relatively newer properties) is a careful, thorough inspection of the building. Reputable installers offer free initial comprehensive inspections, as Anthem Insulation and Home points out.

Why Pre-Inspection Before Insulation Is Necessary

You should get a pre-inspection before insulation, as it can help you catch problems that may affect the effectiveness of insulating materials.

The goal of a pre-inspection is to:

Assess existing insulation

Identify air leaks (e.g., gaps and cracks around doors and windows, and holes in the walls)

Check the soundness of structural elements (including the walls, attics, crawl spaces, and basements)

Determine if there's any mold or moisture problem

You must have the above problems addressed before the application or addition of new insulation. One reason is that insulating materials generally don't stop air movement. They can also absorb water.

When insulation gets wet, it becomes susceptible to:

Mold

Rot

Damage

If this happens, it becomes more of a health risk rather than a beneficial old house renovation project.

Only after inspecting and resolving the above issues (if present) should insulation installation begin.

Choosing Insulation Materials With the Help of Professionals

You can choose from several types of insulation, with some of the standard choices being:

Mineral wool: Easy to install, resistant to water and fire, and provides enhanced noise cancellation

Easy to install, resistant to water and fire, and provides enhanced noise cancellation Batt insulation: A budget-friendly, water-repellant, and non-combustible option

A budget-friendly, water-repellant, and non-combustible option Formaldehyde-free fiberglass insulation: A cost-effective, durable insulation material that can also help minimize exterior noise

A cost-effective, durable insulation material that can also help minimize exterior noise Spray foam: A flexible material ideal for insulating hard-to-reach areas, while also reducing noise and helping prevent allergens from entering

Rest assured, reliable, highly experienced installers will work with you and your budget. They'll help you find the most suitable option for your needs and educate you on the pros and cons of each option.

What Do New Studies Say About How Insulating Old Homes Can Reduce Health Risks?

A study published in the journal Science Direct looked at the relationship between the residential environment, hypertension, heart disease, and asthma.

It noted that homes with poor heating or inadequate heat insulation in winter can have adverse effects on respiratory and cardiovascular health. It also pointed out how indoor air pollution can harm respiratory and heart health and can trigger asthma and allergic reactions.

Given those connections, the researchers underscored the importance of having high thermal insulation and airtightness standards while also ensuring proper ventilation.

A different article, published in ScienceBlog, cited a study conducted by the Institute of Science, Tokyo, which revealed how investing in better home insulation could lead to a significant reduction in CVD risk while also extending healthy life expectancy.

In this study, the researchers said that installing better insulation when buying a new home is more cost-effective than retrofitting an older one. However, they also noted that retrofitting existing homes with partial insulation could still be a viable option.

Climate tech company Greenly also noted that buildings with proper insulation can reduce the effects of asthma and allergies. They can do so by keeping harmful allergens, chemicals, and pollutants out.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Tell if Your House Is Poorly Insulated?

If your home has poor or inadequate insulation, some of the first signs you'll notice are uneven temperatures (hot and cold spots) and high energy bills. You may also face:

Mold and moisture issues

Poor indoor air quality

Outdoor noise penetration

In some cases, pest problems may arise due to insulation concerns. Insects and rodents could enter through damaged insulation materials and may even make nests within or from them.

Should I Remove Old Insulation or Just Add More?

If the existing insulation in your old home is dry and remains in good condition, there's generally no need to remove it. You can simply have a professional add a new layer of insulating material to improve thermal comfort and function.

If, however, your old insulation is wet, moldy, damaged, or shows signs of a pest infestation, it's best to have it removed first. Ensure you get a comprehensive home inspection for mold, uncontrolled moisture, and pests, too. Address these issues before replacing, adding, or installing new insulation material.

Please note that there's also the risk of asbestos exposure in damaged insulation in old homes.

According to Asbestos.com, this material can be present in homes constructed before the 1980s. Disturbing them can put you at risk of severe diseases like mesothelioma and lung cancer.

If you suspect your home has asbestos insulation, don't disturb it. If it appears degraded, limit exposure and call your local health department to ask about accredited asbestos inspectors and handlers.

Make Your Old Home Healthier With Quality Insulation

Insulating old homes can benefit not just homeowners' savings and finances but also thermal comfort and overall health and well-being. From supporting heart health to promoting respiratory well-being, these are some of the ways that quality insulation can help.

