Insurance bad faith turns a denied insurance claim into evidence when a policyholder can show that an insurer not only denied the claim but also handled it in a way that violated its duty to deal fairly. That distinction matters because it shifts the legal fight from "was the claim valid?" to "did the insurer act lawfully in how it handled the claim?"

For example, amid growing legal scrutiny of insurance companies' use of algorithmic decision-making in claims processing, a federal judge allowed a 2022 lawsuit against State Farm to proceed, alleging that its automated claims system disproportionately subjected Black homeowners to greater scrutiny and delays (MSU Exponent).

For many people, an insurance claim denial creates immediate financial stress. Medical bills continue to arrive, property damage remains unrepaired, or income losses begin to add up.

Understanding the difference between a legitimate denial and bad faith can help policyholders recognize when they may have legal options.

What Is Insurance Bad Faith?

Insurance bad faith claims usually fall into two main types, depending on how the insurer handles a claim. First-party bad faith is the most common type. This is when your own insurance company denies, delays, or underpays your claim without a good reason, or fails to properly investigate it.

Third-party bad faith happens in liability cases when your insurer does not act reasonably to settle or defend a claim made against you, which can leave you exposed to a court judgment beyond your coverage.

When Does a Denied Insurance Claim Raise Bad Faith Concerns?

Not every denied claim involves misconduct. Many claims are denied because exclusions, limitations, or policy conditions apply. However, certain warning signs may indicate bad faith:

Ignoring supporting evidence

Misstating what the policy covers

Poor communication during the claims process

Rejecting valid coverage without justification

These practices don't just harm individual policyholders. They reinforce broader skepticism toward insurers among communities that have historically faced unequal treatment in financial services.

How Denied Claims Become Court Evidence

When you sue an insurer for bad faith, the denial letter is your best friend. It shows the court exactly how the company reached its decision.

To understand why that letter matters, you need to know about the insurer's duty of good faith. Every insurance contract carries this obligation: the company must weigh your interests alongside its own. When an insurer violates this duty, they become liable for the harm caused by their refusal to pay.

Building the Case

You need to build a clear record of the insurer's conduct to establish a timeline. Key documents include:

A complete copy of your policy

Your initial claim submission and all supporting documents

Photographs and videos of damage

Repair estimates

Medical records

Every letter, email, and memo sent by the insurance company

Notes from phone conversations

Expert Opinions

Insurance disputes often get technical, and judges or jurors may not be familiar with the details. That's where an expert witness for insurance cases comes in. They break down industry standards and claims-handling practices so the court can see what "reasonable" looks like in real-world insurance work.

What Damages May Be Available in an Insurance Lawsuit?

The available damages depend on state law and the facts of the case. A successful lawsuit involving bad faith may allow recovery for:

The full policy benefits owed under the insurance contract

Consequential damages caused by the denial, such as additional property damage that resulted from delayed repairs

Emotional distress damages, where allowed

Interest on unpaid benefits

Attorney fees in some jurisdictions

Some states also permit punitive damages in particularly serious cases involving intentional misconduct or reckless disregard for a policyholder's rights.

US courts are responding with growing intolerance of insurer misconduct, with juries awarding increasingly significant damages against insurers.

Protecting Yourself: Proactive Steps and Actionable Tips

The Insurance Barometer Study from LIMRA and Life Happens found that Black Americans report greater concern about:

Saving for retirement

Maintaining financial security if they can no longer work

Building emergency savings

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have consistently reported higher rates of life insurance ownership than the general population. These concerns and coverage trends highlight the importance of understanding how financial products such as insurance and other policies work:

Thoroughly Review Your Policy

The foundation of protecting yourself is understanding your policy. Take a look:

Read your policy carefully, including exclusions and riders

Ask your broker or insurer to clarify unclear wording

Keep a copy of all updates or endorsements

Building trust requires transparency, community-based education, and culturally competent advisors who can help families navigate complex policies with confidence.

Stay Compliant

Meeting your obligations under the policy reduces the chance of disputes. Pay your premiums on time, provide accurate information when you apply for or update coverage, and follow any safety or maintenance requirements.

Escalate When Needed

If you suspect bad faith, act quickly. If delays or denials continue, seek legal advice to protect your rights and strengthen your case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Insurance Bad Faith a Criminal Offense or a Civil Matter?

Insurance bad faith is usually a civil matter, not a criminal one. That means cases are handled through lawsuits for financial damages, not criminal charges. State regulators can still step in and penalize insurers for unfair or deceptive practices, but that process is separate from any private lawsuit.

How Soon Must a Case Be Filed?

The deadline depends on the state and the type of insurance involved. In many cases, it falls between two and four years, but it can be shorter or longer depending on local law and the policy's terms.

How Long Does an Insurance Bad Faith Case Usually Take?

The timeline varies significantly. Some disputes settle within months, while others may take a year or longer if litigation becomes necessary. Factors affecting the timeline include the complexity of the claim, the amount of evidence involved, court schedules, and whether expert witness testimony is required.

Insurance Bad Faith Can Turn a Denied Claim Into Powerful Evidence

Insurance bad faith can turn a denied claim into a legal turning point, showing whether an insurer respected its duty of fairness. For policyholders, that distinction is often the difference between carrying the burden alone or pursuing accountability in court.

Need more tips on protecting yourself? Check our website for information today.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.