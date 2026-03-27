As a homeowner who'd want to enjoy optimal indoor comfort year-round without causing massive spikes in your energy bills, start by sealing air leaks and adding or upgrading your insulation. Equally vital is to maintain your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Keeping the inside of your home comfy without sacrificing your budget is now even more crucial, as energy prices keep rising.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), for instance, says that retail electricity prices have soared faster than inflation since 2022. It also expects the average price to see a 13% jump from 2022 to 2025 and more price hikes in 2026.

By knowing which home improvement projects matter, you can protect your wallet from energy price surges while maintaining your home's thermal comfort, air quality, and overall interior coziness.

What Is Indoor Comfort?

The term "indoor comfort" refers to your subjective state and perception of physical ease and satisfaction within an enclosed interior environment. Several elements impact and make up for it, including:

Thermal comfort: Usually achieved through temperature (HVAC or indoor comfort systems like whole-house space heaters and air conditioners) and humidity control (humidifiers or dehumidifiers)

Usually achieved through temperature (HVAC or indoor comfort systems like whole-house space heaters and air conditioners) and humidity control (humidifiers or dehumidifiers) Indoor air quality and ventilation: Also achieved through HVAC systems, humidifiers, or dehumidifiers

Also achieved through HVAC systems, humidifiers, or dehumidifiers Environmental comfort: Involves reducing noise, ensuring appropriate lighting, and minimizing glare

What Is the Healthiest Humidity Level in a House?

Independent, not-for-profit watchdog Consumer Reports says the optimal level for relative humidity (RH) indoors is between 30% and 50%.

At this range, the air is "moist" enough to prevent dry air issues. Examples of the latter that could happen if the air is too dry or drops below the ideal range include:

Skin irritation

Cracked lips

Dry, itchy, or burning eyes

Poor sleep

Aggravated respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis

An indoor RH level of 30% to 50% is not too humid or doesn't hold too much water vapor, either. The "lack" of excessive moisture in the air helps prevent an uncomfortable environment (e.g., a feeling of dampness, stickiness, or mugginess). It can also help mitigate the risk of mold growth.

What Are Some Brilliant Ways to Boost Your Home's Indoor Comfort While Cutting Energy Use?

A report from progressive, independent think tank The Century Foundation notes the monthly average energy costs in the U.S. throughout March 2022 to June 2025 surged from $196 to $265. It represents a significant 35% increase, or over a third of what it used to be.

With such massive spikes in energy bills and prices that you have to worry about, it's time to take a closer look at your home's indoor comfort and consider the following strategies to boost it without burning a hole in your pocket.

Sealing Air Leaks

Air leaks refer to uncontrolled and unwanted entry of outdoor air and exit of conditioned air to and from a home. They can occur through various means, including gaps, cracks, holes, and other openings in the building envelope, such as:

Windows

Doors

Attics

Basements

Entry and exit points of utility lines

Holes in the wall outlets

Due to their nature, air leaks can adversely affect indoor comfort, make your HVAC system work harder, and cause your energy bills to spike. Indeed, ENERGYSTAR.gov says that in typical homes, they can account for as much as 25% to 40% of heating and cooling energy use.

By sealing these leaks with adequate caulking and weatherstripping, you can improve your home's indoor comfort (including thermal comfort and air quality) and cut your energy bills. It can also help reduce moisture problems by preventing moist outdoor air from entering.

Adding or Upgrading Your Insulation

Another brilliant hack to enhance indoor comfort without sacrificing your budget is to add or upgrade your home's insulation.

Reliable and experienced insulation contractors can install quality insulation materials in your home to create an effective thermal barrier. The barrier will then block heat from entering your home in the summer and keep it in during winter.

With better insulation at home, your HVAC system can keep all rooms in your home at consistent temperatures while operating less and lasting longer, as explained by this Houston spray foam contractor guide.

Maintaining Your HVAC System

Your HVAC system is the primary set of equipment that makes your indoor space comfortable. It does so by:

Regulating indoor heat and cold levels

Controlling humidity levels

Facilitating ventilation (exchange of stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air)

Contributing to healthier levels of indoor air quality

With all those responsibilities, it makes sense that your HVAC system needs regular maintenance and attention to ensure its peak and efficient performance. Scheduling the heating component for servicing in the fall and the cooling component in the summer can help keep it at tip-top shape.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Staying Indoors Help When the Air Quality Is Bad?

It depends because in some cases, the levels of indoor air pollutants can be much higher than those of outdoor air. As the U.S. EPA points out, such high levels can make your indoor air worse than outdoor air.

If, however, your home's primary indoor comfort systems are in top condition and you have a well-sealed abode, then yes, staying indoors can help protect you from bad outdoor air quality.

How Can You Measure Humidity Levels for Better Indoor Comfort Monitoring?

Knowing your home's indoor RH levels can help you determine whether it's too high or too low, and then take proactive action to correct the issue.

One way to measure indoor humidity levels is to use a hygrometer (either analog or digital). It's a device that provides real-time, accurate RH readings.

Some smart monitors and sensors also let you track several components of air quality, including humidity and temperature. Consider these if you want to be able to track your IAQ remotely.

Maintain Optimal Indoor Comfort Year-Round

From sealing air leaks to adding or upgrading your insulation and maintaining your HVAC system, these are some of the primary ways to boost indoor comfort without making your energy bills skyrocket. On the contrary, they can help cut your energy use, saving you money along the way.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.