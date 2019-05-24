0 USPS change of address scam: How to spot and avoid it

If you’re relocating into a new apartment or home, you need to be aware of a relatively new version of an old scam that targets homeowners in transition.

The U.S. Postal Service change of address scam takes advantage of people trying to change their address online, something that can easily be done for free by filling out a form provided by your local post office.

Don’t fall for this USPS change of address scam

Here’s how the scam works: Fake websites use landing pages and other means to direct you to sites that look similar to the official post office site.

Because people don’t know how much it actually costs to do a USPS change of address (nothing or next to nothing), they’re easily scammed.

Here’s the thing: Some third-party sites do indeed provide change of address forms online, but they’re charging you ridiculous money, sometimes up to $80.

Googling how to change your address with the USPS won’t necessarily ensure your online safety. The first search result when we tried it has gotten a number of complaints from people feeling deceived due to being overcharged.

How much does the post office charge for a change of address form?

At most, the Postal Service charges $1.05 to change your address online. The reason we say “at most” is because you can even avoid that fee if you download form and complete it yourself or simply walk into a post office and fill one out. USPS only charges that $1.05 to verify that you actually are who you say you are when you request the change.

The official USPS webpage for customers who want to change their address online is USPS.com/move.

Bottom line: If you go online for a USPS change of address form and are asked for more than a buck and change, you’re being ripped off.

