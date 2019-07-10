0 New report: The best deals on used cars under $20,000

Buying a used car in 2019 doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are plenty of vehicles you can get for under $20,000.

The vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com recently released a list of vehicles available for under $20,000, including everything from full- and mid-size models to compact cars and SUVs.

A sticker price under that amount is about right for a new driver, recent graduate or anyone looking to save money on a used vehicle.

The list below shows not only the used vehicle, but its price after three years and depreciation figures.

As you can see, many of the best used vehicles under $20,000 are hybrids. iSeeCars.com CEO Phong Ly says there’s a good reason for that.

“New hybrid vehicles are more expensive than their non-hybrid counterparts with the Kia Optima Hybrid costing an additional $4,303,” Ly says. “However, there isn’t a high demand for these hybrid vehicles, and their steep depreciation brings their resale value close to that of their non-hybrid versions.”

He says the average price of a three-year-old Fusion Hybrid is only about $200 more than a gasoline-powered Fusion.

However, iSeeCars.com notes that non-hybrid versions of these vehicles also depreciate at an above-average rate due to the overall decline of sedan market in the United States.

