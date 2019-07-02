Job alert: These 10 companies are hiring like crazy in July

Not only is the temperature scorching in parts of America, the job market is hot as well. That’s because U.S. businesses have gone on a hiring spree for much of 2019.
July looks to be no different as several well-known companies are looking for help, according to employer review site Glassdoor, which just released its new jobs report.
Is your resume job-ready? If so, don’t hesitate to send it to one of these companies hiring like crazy in July…
Advance Auto Parts, Paychex, Prudential are hiring right now
If you’ve got the right skills, companies in technology, retail and other top industries are ready to bring you aboard. They’re offering competitive salaries, cool benefits and flexible schedules to recruit top talent.
Here are 10 companies that Glassdoor says are hiring like crazy in July:
Advance Auto Parts
Open positions: Customer Account Manager, Branch Operations Lead, Enterprise Architect, Marketing Senior Associate, Full Stack Developer, Senior Brand Manager, Marketing Analyst, Procurement Manager, Corporate Support & Operations Manager
Locations: Raleigh, NC; Durham, NC; Gloucester, MA; Cary, NC; Roanoke, VA; Berkely, CA; Newark, CA; Fullerton, CA; North Little Rock, AR; Flower Mount, TX & more.
Bankers Healthcare Group
Open positions: Business Analyst, Sales Operations Analyst, Senior Network Engineer, Report Writer, Cloud Solutions Architect/Cloud Engineer, Senior Marketing Analyst, Funding Coordinator, VP of Patient Lending, SEO Specialist & more.
Locations: Davie, FL; New York, NY; Syracuse, NY; Fort Lauderdale, FL.
DESC
Open positions: Homeless Outreach Resident Nurse, Psychiatric Resident Nurse, Clinical Support Specialist, Reports/Data Specialist, Behavioral Health Case Manager, Case Manager – Therapist, Mental Health Profession/Screening Coordinator & more.
Locations: Seattle, WA; Federal Way, WA;
Grammarly
Open positions: Product Designer, Digital Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing Specialist (Influencer + Podcast Channels), Mobile Marketing Manager, Sales Director, Software Engineer, Analytical Linguist, Business Recruiter & more.
Locations: San Francisco, CA; New York, NY & more.
Guidewire
Open positions: Senior Cloud Security Engineer, Cloud Sales Enablement Manager, Principal Technical Writer, Senior Software Engineer, Digital Architect, UX Architect & more.
Locations: San Mateo, CA; Foster City, CA; New Bedford, MA; Exton, PA; Edina, MN; New York, NY; Birmingham, AL; Columbia, SC & more.
Integral Ad Science
Open positions: Platform Services Manager, Solutions Engineer, QA Engineer, Sales Operations Associate, Sales Learning & Development Specialist, DevOps Engineer, Systems Engineer, Lead UX Researcher & more.
Locations: San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; Chicago, IL & more.
Mathworks
Open positions: Quality Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Principal Pricing Analyst, Application Engineer/Techincal Account Manager, C++ Software Engineer, Cloud Investigations and Protoyping Intern, Enterprise Field Marketing Manager, User Experience Specialist, UX Designer & more.
Locations: Novi, MI; Natick, MA; Santa Clara, CA; Albuquerque, NM & more.
Paychex
Open positions: Sales Representative, Sales Manager, Systems Engineer II, Scrum Master, Customer Service Representative, Senior Product Manager, Sales Engineer, Web Developer, PEO Sales Analyst, Marketing Technology Manager & more.
Locations: Cleveland, OH; Allentown, PA; Renton, WA; San Diego, CA; Rochester, NY; West Henrietta, NY; New York, NY; Denver, CO & more.
Progress Residential
Open positions: Corporate Counsel, Salesforce Support Specialist, Account Manager, Lease Application Coordinator, Accounts Payable Specialist, Senior Project Manager – RTS (Renovations), Closing Specialist, Senior Accountant, Property Administrator & more.
Locations: Scottsdale, AZ; Tampa, Fl; Alpharetta, GA; Memphis, TN; Altamonte Springs, FL; Jacksonville, FL.
Prudential
Open positions: Financial Professional Associate, Regional Sales Vice President, Information Security Associate, Accounting Specialist, Senior Compensation Associate, Investment Banking Associate, Associate DevOps Engineer, Marketing Associate, Junior Business Systems Analyst.
Locations: Newark, NJ; Iselin, NJ; Chalfont, PA; Dresher, PA; Roseland, NJ; El Paso, TX; Plymouth, MN; Hartford, CT; Sunnyvale, CA & more.
See Glassdoor’s full list of companies hiring like crazy for July!
Give your resume a makeover
To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.
Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2019!
More Clark.com job search resources:
- Best resume template: 9 ways to update your resume
- Work From Home Guide: A list of legitimate work-at-home job opportunities
- 25 best LinkedIn profile tips and tricks for 2019
