  • Discover Just Announced Its 5% Cashback Bonus Categories Calendar for 2020

    By: Clark.com Staff

    Updated:
    Discover Card

    If you have a Discover card in your wallet, you’ll want to know about the cashback bonus categories for 2020!

    The credit card issuer has just revealed its cashback bonus calendar for next year. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back in rotating categories, in addition to 1% back on all other purchases.

    New for 2020 is the addition of drugstores Walgreens and CVS in the first quarter and wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club in quarter two.

    Discover Cash Back Calendar 2020: What You Need to Know 

    Discover 5% Cash Back Bonus Categories for 2020

    January – March April – June July – September October – December
    • Grocery stores
    • Walgreens
    • CVS
    • Gas stations
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Wholesale Clubs
    • Restaurants
    • PayPal
    • Amazon.com
    • Walmart.com
    • Target.com
    Activate starting 11/1/19 Activate starting 2/1/20 Activate starting 5/1/20 Activate starting 8/1/20
    Discover 2020 Cashback Calendar

    The 5% bonus applies to the first $1,500 in category purchases each quarter, when you activate. To activate the bonus, log in to your account online or call 1-800-DISCOVER.

    “The 5% Cashback Bonus calendar is designed to help our cardmembers earn rewards on their everyday purchases,” says Shannon Kors, Vice President of Card Rewards and Benefits. “Discover it and More Cardmembers earn 5% cash back on different everyday purchases each quarter, up to the quarterly maximum, when they activate. This year, cardmembers were delighted when we introduced PayPal, Uber and Lyft for the first time, and next year we’ve added Walgreens, CVS and Wholesale Clubs to the calendar giving cardmembers even more places to earn.”

    If you haven’t already activated the cash back bonus for the remainder of 2019, go ahead and do it! You can get 5% back at Amazon.com, Target and Walmart.com through December 31.

    Clark.com

